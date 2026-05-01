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Kitchen Clear-Out ‘Crab’ Cakes

Updated  May 1, 2026 1:22pm EDT
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News
Kitchen Clear-Out ‘Crab’ Cakes

Kitchen Clear-Out ‘Crab’ Cakes

We're doing budget 'crab' cakes- made with pantry staples like hearts of palm and chickpeas.

Join Guest Max Blowers from Good Intentions as he transforms simple pantry staples into gourmet Vegan Crab Cakes featuring a zesty homemade Thai Chili Sauce and creamy Pimento Cheese Spread. This "kitchen clear-out" meal is a clever, budget-friendly way to use canned goods like chickpeas and hearts of palm to create a restaurant-quality alternative protein dish.

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Vegan Crab Cakes

Ingredients

  • 1 shallot
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • ½ cup red bell pepper
  • 1 15 oz can chickpeas
  • 2 14 oz cans heart of palm
  • ¼ cup green onion
  • ½ cup cooked corn
  • 1 tbsp capers
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 2 tsp old bay seasoning
  • ½ cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1 tsp dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup mayo
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • canola oil

Directions

  1. Sautee shallot, garlic, and red pepper in pan with oil at medium heat until just translucent and fragrant, approx 5-10 min. Set aside in large bowl to cool.
  2. Place chickpeas in food processor and pulse until pureed.
  3. In bowl using hands and potato masher, break apart hearts of palm until shredded and resembles lump crab meat.
  4. In large bowl with shallot mix, add heart of palm, chickpea puree, green onions, corn, capers, breadcrumbs, mayo, lemon juice, mustard, salt, pepper and old bay. Toss gently to combine.
  5. Place mixture in freezer for about 20 minutes to help set.
  6. Place enough breadcrumbs in shallow dish for coating cakes.
  7. Remove mix from freezer and place approximately ¼ cup of mixture in hand and gently form ball, then press into patty shape. Gently press patties into breadcrumbs to coat.
  8. Heat large skillet over medium heat with enough oil to coat bottom.
  9. Working in batches, fry 4-5 cakes at a time until golden brown on each side, about 3-4 minutes per side.

Easy Thai Chili Sauce

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup rice vinegar
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 tbsp sambal oelek
  • ½ tbsp cornstarch
  • 1 tbsp water

Directions

  1. Combine rice vinegar, sugar, and water in small sauce pan over medium heat until sugar is fully dissolved, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add sambal oelek to sauce pan and mix.
  3. In small bowl, mix ½ tbsp cornstarch and 1 tbsp water.
  4. Add cornstarch mixture to sauce pan and continue stirring until simmering and no longer cloudy.

Vegan Pimento Cheese Spread

Ingredients

  • 1 cup vegan cream cheese
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar
  • ½ cup mayo
  • ½ cup pimentos
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 1 tbsp sriracha sauce

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients in food processor.
  2. Blend 2-3 minutes until smooth.
  3. Serve as topping for crab cakes or as dip with crackers and veggies.

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