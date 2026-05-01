Kitchen Clear-Out ‘Crab’ Cakes

Join Guest Max Blowers from Good Intentions as he transforms simple pantry staples into gourmet Vegan Crab Cakes featuring a zesty homemade Thai Chili Sauce and creamy Pimento Cheese Spread. This "kitchen clear-out" meal is a clever, budget-friendly way to use canned goods like chickpeas and hearts of palm to create a restaurant-quality alternative protein dish.

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Sautee shallot, garlic, and red pepper in pan with oil at medium heat until just translucent and fragrant, approx 5-10 min. Set aside in large bowl to cool.

Place chickpeas in food processor and pulse until pureed.

In bowl using hands and potato masher, break apart hearts of palm until shredded and resembles lump crab meat.

In large bowl with shallot mix, add heart of palm, chickpea puree, green onions, corn, capers, breadcrumbs, mayo, lemon juice, mustard, salt, pepper and old bay. Toss gently to combine.

Place mixture in freezer for about 20 minutes to help set.

Place enough breadcrumbs in shallow dish for coating cakes.

Remove mix from freezer and place approximately ¼ cup of mixture in hand and gently form ball, then press into patty shape. Gently press patties into breadcrumbs to coat.

Heat large skillet over medium heat with enough oil to coat bottom.