Kitchen Clear-Out ‘Crab’ Cakes
Join Guest Max Blowers from Good Intentions as he transforms simple pantry staples into gourmet Vegan Crab Cakes featuring a zesty homemade Thai Chili Sauce and creamy Pimento Cheese Spread. This "kitchen clear-out" meal is a clever, budget-friendly way to use canned goods like chickpeas and hearts of palm to create a restaurant-quality alternative protein dish.
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Vegan Crab Cakes
Ingredients
- 1 shallot
- 2 cloves garlic
- ½ cup red bell pepper
- 1 15 oz can chickpeas
- 2 14 oz cans heart of palm
- ¼ cup green onion
- ½ cup cooked corn
- 1 tbsp capers
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 2 tsp old bay seasoning
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 tsp dijon mustard
- ¼ cup mayo
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- canola oil
Directions
- Sautee shallot, garlic, and red pepper in pan with oil at medium heat until just translucent and fragrant, approx 5-10 min. Set aside in large bowl to cool.
- Place chickpeas in food processor and pulse until pureed.
- In bowl using hands and potato masher, break apart hearts of palm until shredded and resembles lump crab meat.
- In large bowl with shallot mix, add heart of palm, chickpea puree, green onions, corn, capers, breadcrumbs, mayo, lemon juice, mustard, salt, pepper and old bay. Toss gently to combine.
- Place mixture in freezer for about 20 minutes to help set.
- Place enough breadcrumbs in shallow dish for coating cakes.
- Remove mix from freezer and place approximately ¼ cup of mixture in hand and gently form ball, then press into patty shape. Gently press patties into breadcrumbs to coat.
- Heat large skillet over medium heat with enough oil to coat bottom.
- Working in batches, fry 4-5 cakes at a time until golden brown on each side, about 3-4 minutes per side.
Easy Thai Chili Sauce
Ingredients
- ¼ cup rice vinegar
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup water
- 1 tbsp sambal oelek
- ½ tbsp cornstarch
- 1 tbsp water
Directions
- Combine rice vinegar, sugar, and water in small sauce pan over medium heat until sugar is fully dissolved, about 5 minutes.
- Add sambal oelek to sauce pan and mix.
- In small bowl, mix ½ tbsp cornstarch and 1 tbsp water.
- Add cornstarch mixture to sauce pan and continue stirring until simmering and no longer cloudy.
Vegan Pimento Cheese Spread
Ingredients
- 1 cup vegan cream cheese
- 1 cup shredded cheddar
- ½ cup mayo
- ½ cup pimentos
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp sriracha sauce
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in food processor.
- Blend 2-3 minutes until smooth.
- Serve as topping for crab cakes or as dip with crackers and veggies.
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