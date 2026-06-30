Luxury Pantry Meals: Tinned Seafood Makeover
Turn everyday pantry staples into luxurious, restaurant-quality meals with these brilliant tinned seafood makeovers! Chef Rosana Rivera from Chef & the Baker joins us to whip up an elegant Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna Conserva and a 10-Minute Calabrian Chili Salmon Pasta that will completely elevate dinner time. These easy, budget-friendly dishes prove you don't need a shopping list to create something truly spectacular.
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Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna Conserva
Ingredients
- 1 cup cooked sushi rice
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- neutral oil for frying
- 1 tin premium olive oil-packed tuna
- 1 tbsp Kewpie mayo
- 1 tsp Sriracha
- 1 tsp chili crisp
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp lime juice
- sesame seeds
- scallions
- jalapeño slices
- micro cilantro or cilantro
Directions
- Mix warm sushi rice with rice vinegar.
- Press into parchment-lined quarter sheet tray and chill until firm.
- Cut chilled rice into rectangles.
- Pan fry rice rectangles in neutral oil until golden and crispy on both sides.
- Mix premium olive oil-packed tuna, Kewpie mayo, Sriracha, chili crisp, soy sauce, and lime juice in bowl.
- Spoon spicy tuna mixture on top of rice rectangles.
- Finish with sesame seeds, scallions, jalapeño slices, and micro cilantro or cilantro.
10-Minute Calabrian Chili Salmon Pasta
Ingredients
- ½ lb spaghetti
- 1 tin olive oil-packed salmon
- olive oil as needed
- 4 sliced garlic cloves
- 2 tbsp Calabrian chili paste
- 1 lemon, juiced
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- 1 lemon, zested
- salt and black pepper
- Parmesan or pecorino cheese
Directions
- Boil spaghetti in salted water until slightly under al dente and reserve splash of pasta water.
- Warm olive oil from salmon tin in pan.
- Add sliced garlic cloves to pan and lightly toast.
- Stir Calabrian chili paste into pan.
- Add salmon to pan and gently break apart.
- Toss in cooked spaghetti with splash of pasta water.
- Take pan off heat and add lemon juice, chopped parsley, and lemon zest.
- Plate and finish with salt, black pepper, and Parmesan or pecorino cheese.
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