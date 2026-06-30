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Luxury Pantry Meals: Tinned Seafood Makeover

By Chef Rosana Rivera
FOX 13 News
Dinner DeeAs
Published June 30, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Luxury Pantry Meals: Tinned Seafood Makeover | Dinner DeeAs
Luxury Pantry Meals: Tinned Seafood Makeover | Dinner DeeAs

Luxury Pantry Meals: Tinned Seafood Makeover | Dinner DeeAs

These easy, budget-friendly dishes prove you don't need a shopping list to create something truly spectacular.

Turn everyday pantry staples into luxurious, restaurant-quality meals with these brilliant tinned seafood makeovers! Chef Rosana Rivera from Chef & the Baker joins us to whip up an elegant Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna Conserva and a 10-Minute Calabrian Chili Salmon Pasta that will completely elevate dinner time. These easy, budget-friendly dishes prove you don't need a shopping list to create something truly spectacular.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna Conserva

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cooked sushi rice
  • 1 tbsp rice vinegar
  • neutral oil for frying
  • 1 tin premium olive oil-packed tuna
  • 1 tbsp Kewpie mayo
  • 1 tsp Sriracha
  • 1 tsp chili crisp
  • 1 tsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp lime juice
  • sesame seeds
  • scallions
  • jalapeño slices
  • micro cilantro or cilantro

Directions

  1. Mix warm sushi rice with rice vinegar.
  2. Press into parchment-lined quarter sheet tray and chill until firm.
  3. Cut chilled rice into rectangles.
  4. Pan fry rice rectangles in neutral oil until golden and crispy on both sides.
  5. Mix premium olive oil-packed tuna, Kewpie mayo, Sriracha, chili crisp, soy sauce, and lime juice in bowl.
  6. Spoon spicy tuna mixture on top of rice rectangles.
  7. Finish with sesame seeds, scallions, jalapeño slices, and micro cilantro or cilantro.

10-Minute Calabrian Chili Salmon Pasta

Ingredients

  • ½ lb spaghetti
  • 1 tin olive oil-packed salmon
  • olive oil as needed
  • 4 sliced garlic cloves
  • 2 tbsp Calabrian chili paste
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • salt and black pepper
  • Parmesan or pecorino cheese

Directions

  1. Boil spaghetti in salted water until slightly under al dente and reserve splash of pasta water.
  2. Warm olive oil from salmon tin in pan.
  3. Add sliced garlic cloves to pan and lightly toast.
  4. Stir Calabrian chili paste into pan.
  5. Add salmon to pan and gently break apart.
  6. Toss in cooked spaghetti with splash of pasta water.
  7. Take pan off heat and add lemon juice, chopped parsley, and lemon zest.
  8. Plate and finish with salt, black pepper, and Parmesan or pecorino cheese.

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