More Dinner DeeAs recipes from Michelin-Rated Restaurants

We double dip into our recipe archive again, making more meals with restaurants recognized by the legendary Michelin Guide.

New into the guide in 2025 were restaurants from St Pete, with Il Ritorno earning a spot for "boldness… flavor" and "creative pastas". David Lazer Benstock, Owner and Executive Chef, joined us to share a ‘creative pasta’ dish he perfected at home with a little help from his son. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

This year there were 8 new local additions to the guide’s list of ‘recommended’ restaurants. Besides Il Ritorno, on the other side of the bay, there was The Pearl on Water Street in Tampa. Olivia Giesler is their Executive Chef, and she joined us to share a recipe from their seafood-centered menu, for Gulf Snapper. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of her recipe.

The Michelin Restaurant Guide isn't just a list of pricey high-end establishments. One new entry to the 2025 guide was Cousin Vinny's in Tampa. Cousin Vinny himself, Vinny Andriotti joined us to show how his cooking is seriously special, and why the guide called it ‘top notch’, a ‘knockout’ and ‘a winner’. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

If you make any of our Michelin-winning meals, we want to know! Take a photo and email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

