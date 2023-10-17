Recipe: Blackened Redfish with Collard Greens & Grits

On the menu: southern food with style - Collard Greens, Grits and 'Blackened Redfish'. It's from Jon Atanacio, Executive Chef at 'Elevage' inside the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa's Hyde Park.

Braised Collard Greens

Ingredients

5 oz slab bacon, diced

3 oz shallot, minced

2 oz garlic, minced

3 lbs cleaned and stemmed collard greens

3 cups chicken stock

⅓ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

4 oz brown sugar

2 tbsp smoked shoyu

1 smoked ham hock

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a large rondo or stock pot, add the bacon and render over medium heat. Then add shallots and garlic, cook until translucent.

Once translucent, add the chopped/clean collard greens, in batches, insuring they wilt down before add more. This helps get all the greens added without burning.

When all the collard greens are added, add chicken stock, Worcestershire, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, smoked shoyu, and ham hock. Season well with salt and pepper.

Simmer the collard greens, covered on low heat, for approximately 3 to 4 hours depending on desired tenderness.

Once tender, remove ham hock, pull meat from the bone. Discard the bone and return chopped ham hock back to braised collard greens.

Mascarpone Grits

Ingredients

2 cups stone ground grits

1 qt milk

1 qt water

2 oz butter

4 oz mascarpone cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a small sauce pot, over medium heat, add water, milk and butter. Lightly season the water/milk mixture to desired level of seasoning.

Once water/milk mixture comes to a low boil, whisk in the grits, making sure there are no lumps. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring often.

Cook grits until they have no more "crunch" to them. Adjust seasoning and add mascarpone cheese.

Blackening Spice Mix

Ingredients

4 tbsp paprika

2 tbsp chili powder

4 tbsp salt

2 tbsp onion powder

2 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp cayenne

1 tbsp coriander seed

1 tbsp white pepper

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp brown sugar

Directions

Add all ingredients into small bowl, whisk until ingredients are combined.

Blackened Redfish

4 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

6 oz portion of Redfish, Skin on

1 oz blackening spice mix

1 cup cooked collard greens

½ cup mascarpone grits

Season the Redfish on both sides with blackening seasoning. Set it aside.

In a 10" sauté pan, add the olive oil over medium heat. Once oil starts "thin out", place seasoned fish skin-side down, having the fish "fall away from you" (do not wait for it to smoke.

Lightly press the fish down until it flattens to the pan completely. Once flat, add the 2 tablespoons of butter to the top of the fish and put in oven at 350 °F. Cook for approximately 6 - 8 minutes in oven.

On a large plate, first place the grits in the center, letting it fall naturally. Then place the collard greens on top of that with a bit of the collard green liquid.

Once fish is cooked through, pull from oven, and carefully flip fish and let it cook on the flesh side for about 1 minute. Then gently remove fish from the pan and place on top of the collard greens. Using a spoon, drizzle the butter from the pan over and around the plated fish.

