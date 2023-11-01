Recipe: Cedar Plank Salmon, Golden Beet Salad and Roasted Mushroom Flatbread

These recipes are full of fall flavor - first up, a sauce to serve with 'Cedar Plank Salmon' as demonstrated on the show, plus a 'Golden Beet Salad' then a bonus recipe of ‘Roasted Mushroom Flatbread’. These recipes come from Brandi Lankford, Executive Chef Partner with 'Seasons 52', known for their seasonal menus, fresh food and everything being 'oak-fired' or 'brick oven roasted'.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, take a picture and let us know how it turned out. Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.

Rewatch how to make it any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Dill-Mustard Sauce (Inspired by Seasons 52’s Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon)

Ingredients

2 cups Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon of Cajun seasoning

Zest of 1 small lemon

Directions

Combine mustard, Cajun seasoning and lemon zest.

Serve 1 tablespoon on the side with finished salmon.

Golden Beet Salad (Inspired by Seasons 52)

Ingredients

½ lb raw golden beets, sliced into wedges

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 cup arugula

¼ cup goat cheese, crumbled

¼ cup pistachios, toasted

2 tbsp honey vinaigrette

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

salt and pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 °F.

Place the sliced golden beets into a mixing bowl and toss with honey and rice vinegar.

Transfer coated beets into a glass baking dish and cover with aluminum foil.

Roast in oven for 30–45 minutes, or until beets are tender.

Once tender, remove foil and roast for additional 10–15 minutes to caramelize.

While still warm, place beets on top of arugula. Season with salt and pepper.

Toss beets and arugula in honey vinaigrette dressing.

Top with crumbled goat cheese and toasted pistachios.

Drizzle balsamic vinegar around beets.

Serve alongside your favorite glass of wine. Seasons 52 recommends Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc.

Recipe serves two as a shared salad.

Roasted Mushroom Flatbread (Inspired by Seasons 52)

Ingredients

1 thin-crust flatbread or pizza dough

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup parmesan, shredded

¼ cup mozzarella, shredded

¼ cup goat cheese, crumbled

½ cup shiitake and portobello mushrooms, chopped

¼ cup sautéed Cipollini onions

2 tbsp green onions, chopped

fresh herbs, for seasoning

Directions

Preheat oven to 425° F.

Place chopped mushrooms on a large baking sheet and toss with drizzle of olive oil and blend of herbs.

Roast in oven for 10 minutes, then remove and prepare flatbread.

Lower oven to 400 °F (or recommended temperature on dough package).

Place dough on baking tray and brush with olive oil.

Top with Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, followed by roasted mushrooms, sautéed Cipollini onions and crumbled goat cheese.

Bake until crisp and golden brown.

Remove from oven. Garnish with chopped green onions.

Slice into triangles and serve alongside your favorite glass of wine. Seasons 52 recommends Sea Sun Pinot Noir.

Recipe serves four as an appetizer.

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.