Recipe: Cold, Hot and Sweet Trio

Snapper Ceviche

Ingredients

snapper filet, diced into ¼ inch cubes

1 ½ oz celery

1 oz fish scraps

2 cups lime juice

¼ oz fresh ginger, peeled

¾ oz red onion, diced, plus extra for serving

¼ oz cilantro stems,

2 tbsp aji amarillo paste

cilantro, chopped

salt, pinch

pickled red onions (see recipe below)

micro cilantro, for garnish

tortilla chips or cancha corn (optional, for serving)

Directions

Dice snapper filet into ¼ inch cubes. Combine celery, fish scraps, lime juice, peeled ginger, red onion, cilantro stems, and aji amarillo in a blender. Blend well until smooth. Strain over diced snapper filet to marinate. Allow diced snapper to marinate in ‘Leche de Tigre’ for 30 minutes to an hour, depending on desired doneness. After marination, add chopped cilantro, diced red onion, and a pinch of salt. Spoon ceviche into the center of a bowl and top with pickled red onions (see recipe below) & micro cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips or cancha corn, if desired.

Pickled Red Onions

Ingredients

½ cup white vinegar

½ cup water

1 tbsp pickling spice

1 tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp sugar

1 cup red onions, sliced

Directions

Combine white vinegar, water, pickling spice, kosher salt, and sugar in a pot. Bring mixture to boil. Strain over sliced red onions. Cover lightly and allow to cool.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, divided

4 cups buttermilk

2 tbsp pickle juice

1 tbsp Louisiana-style hot sauce

1 tbsp kosher salt

all-purpose flour (for initial dredging) + 2 lbs flour (for seasoned flour dip)

2 egg whites, lightly beaten

1 ¼ oz Old Bay seasoning

1 oz ground black pepper

1 ¼ oz chicken powder

1 oz Lawry's seasoned salt

Nashville hot sauce, for tossing cooked chicken (quantity as needed)

Texas toast, for serving

pickle slices, for garnish

favorite Southern side! (optional)

Directions

Divide chicken into desired size pieces. Combine 2 cups buttermilk, pickle juice, 1 tbsp Louisiana style hot sauce, and kosher salt in bowl. Whisk well. Pour mixture over chicken pieces and marinate overnight. Next day, remove chicken from brine and rinse under cold water. Pat dry with paper towels. Dredge chicken in plain all-purpose flour. Dip chicken pieces into wet mixture of egg whites and remaining 2 cups buttermilk. Dredge chicken pieces in dry mixtures of all-purpose flour, Old Bay seasoning, black pepper, chicken powder and seasoned salt. Deep-fry chicken at 300–325 °F for 12–15 minutes until it reaches internal temperature of 165 °F. Toss chicken with Nashville hot sauce, and serve on Texas toast. Garnish with pickle slices and serve with your selected Southern side dish.

