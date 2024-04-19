Recipe: Family-Style Pan-Roasted Grouper

Today we're previewing 'TASTE', The Straz Center’s annual eat-and-drink extravaganza with one of the dozens of restaurants taking part. Chef Robert Trabulsi joins us from The

Corazon Bar and Restaurant at the Hyatt Place in downtown Tampa, to share his idea for a family dinner. Click here for more information about TASTE, held Saturday April 27 on Tampa’s beautiful Riverwalk at The Straz with access to the Bay area’s best food, craft brews, cocktails and more.

Pineapple Asian Slaw

Ingredients

1 pineapple, chopped and grated

juice of 1 orange

½ cup soy sauce

1 lime, zested

1 qt Napa cabbage, chopped

2 cups bok choy, chopped

1 cup red onions, chopped

1 cup red, green peppers, chopped

1 cup scallions, chopped

Directions

Peel, quarter, and core pineapple and shred flesh with box grater. Combine orange juice and soy sauce to make a ponzu sauce. Add lime zest, cabbage, bok choy, red onions, peppers, and scallions to pineapple. Mix well.

Family Style Pan Roasted Grouper

Ingredients

4 red grouper fillets (fresh or frozen)

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup bacon, applewood smoked, cooked and chopped

2 eggs

1 qt rice, cooked (yellow or white)

2 cups red cabbage, chopped

½ cup ponzu sauce, drained from slaw

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

½ cup scallions, chopped

Thai chili sauce, to taste (optional)

Directions

Season grouper fillets with salt and pepper. Heat oil in large sauté pan, add grouper when hot and cook 4 minutes each side. Remove grouper once golden brown on both sides and set aside. Add chopped bacon to empty pan and cook for 1 minute. Crack eggs into pan and scramble well. Stir in chopped red cabbage and ½ cup ponzu sauce drained from slaw; mix well. Add cooked rice, cilantro, and scallions. Mix well. If using, stir in Thai chili sauce once liquid has reduced. Serve rice topped with the pan-roasted grouper. Stack with Pineapple Asian Slaw and dress with Basil Aioli (recipe below).

Basil Aioli Dipping Sauce

Ingredients

¼ cup lime juice

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup garlic, chopped

1 cup fresh basil

Wasabi or sambal, to taste (optional)

Directions

Combine lime juice, mayonnaise, chopped garlic, and fresh basil in a blender. Add wasabi or sambal, if using. Blend until smooth.

