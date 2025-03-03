Recipe: Farm Primavera

A week of winner-winner chicken dinners starts with a Primavera full of farm-fresh veggies. This recipe (and the vegetables) brought to us by Nicole Kubilins of Meacham Urban Farm in Tampa.

Ingredients

10 oz penne or bowtie pasta

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, split, plus more for drizzling

2 large chicken breasts

½ - 1 tsp paprika

salt and freshly ground black pepper, for seasoning

2 tbsp unsalted butter

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 large carrots, diced

1 head cauliflower, cut into little florets

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 tsp sea salt

5 oz spinach, chopped

¾ cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

red pepper flakes

½ cup fresh parsley

½ cup fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

¼ cup fresh tarragon, oregano and/or thyme, optional

Instructions

Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Prepare pasta according to package instructions, cooking until al dente. Drain and toss with drizzle of olive oil to prevent sticking. Prepare chicken breasts by slicing each breast lengthwise to make 4 thinner breasts. Season with drizzle of olive oil, paprika, salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. When oil starts to sizzle, add chicken breasts and partially cover pan with lid, leaving ½" - 1" crack. Cook for 3 minutes undisturbed. At this time, tops of breasts should have turned white. Flip breasts, partially cover and cook for another 3 minutes. Once cooked all the way through, remove from pan and set aside. In same skillet, reduce heat to medium and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of butter. Add garlic, carrots, cauliflower, tomatoes, onion, salt, and several grinds of pepper and sauté for 4- 5 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Stir vegetables often. You can cover pan with lid in between stirs. Add pasta, spinach, cheese, lemon juice, and pinch of red pepper flakes and toss to combine until all spinach is wilted. Stir in parsley, basil, as well as tarragon, oregano or thyme if using. Season to taste, garnish with more herbs and cheese, then serve.

