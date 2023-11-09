Recipe: Fresh Fall Feast

We have a healthy harvest spread as we bring you a 'Fall Protein Bowl', 'Butternut Squash Soup' plus an 'Applenut Kale Salad'. It's all from Shamica Ware, owner of Zing Juice Bar in Northeast Tampa, who's made it her mission to bring healthy food to her community.

Fall Protein Bowl

Ingredients

1 pack extra firm tofu

1 cup brown rice

1 cup vegetable broth

seasonings: dried thyme, nutmeg, cornstarch, smoked paprika, cinnamon, rosemary, garlic powder, salt & pepper to taste

1 lb Brussels sprouts

2 sweet potatoes

½ cup tahini

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 lemon, juiced

onion powder, to taste

dried cranberries

½ cup walnuts

Directions

If using tofu instead of an alternative protein, first step is to dry it out.

Preheat oven to 400 °F.

Combine rice and vegetable broth in a small to medium size sauce pot and bring to a boil over medium heat.

Once boiling, cover with lid, turn heat down to low and allow to steam.

Cut the dried tofu into cubes, add to a mixing bowl along with seasonings.

Dice sweet potatoes and halve the Brussels sprouts then place on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, along with the seasoned tofu.

Roast at 400 °F for 30 minutes.

Prepare sauce by combining tahini, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, lemon juice, onion powder, salt and pepper.

When done, plate by layering rice, tofu, vegetables. Drizzle sauce over top, sprinkle some cranberries and your choice of nuts and serve.

Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients

1 butternut squash

1 tbsp olive oil

1 shallot, chopped

1 bulb garlic, chopped

¼ cup coconut milk

½ cup vegetable broth

½ tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp nutmeg or cinnamon

½ cup apple, chopped

cayenne pepper, to taste

Directions

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the squash in half lengthwise, remove the seeds and rub flesh with olive oil.

Roast cut side down on baking sheet at 375 °F for 45 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Sauté shallots and garlic.

Scoop out flesh of warm squash and add to blender along with shallots and garlic.

Add remainder of ingredients- coconut milk, vegetable broth, maple syrup, nutmeg or cinnamon, and cayenne pepper.

Blend until nice, smooth and creamy in texture.

AppleNut Kale Salad

Ingredients

1 bag chopped kale

2 Honeycrisp apples, sliced or cubed

½ cup roasted walnuts

½ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

⅓ cup olive oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp lemon juice

salt & pepper to taste

Directions

To assemble salad, add kale, sliced or cubed apples, walnuts and cranberries.

Then combine apple cider vinegar, olive oil, mustard, maple syrup, lemon juice and salt & pepper to make vinaigrette.

Drizzle vinaigrette over top of kale, apples, walnuts and cranberries or toss salad with vinaigrette in a large bowl.

