Recipe: Honey-Glazed Garlic Chicken
Chicken Week hits Day 4 as sweet and savory combine to give chicken a garlicky glaze with a crispy side and buttery greens. Chef Johnathan Rodriguez is the owner, founder and CEO of FOMO Chefs, who offer private chefs, catering, event planning and today, a recipe of Honey Glazed Garlic Chicken and Sauce with Herb Roasted Potatoes & Sautéed Green Beans.
Honey-Glazed Garlic Chicken
Ingredients
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 tbsp honey, divided
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp paprika
- 2 tbsp sazon complete
- ½ cup chicken broth
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- In small bowl, mix 1 tbsp honey, minced garlic, soy sauce, olive oil, salt, black pepper, paprika, and sazon complete.
- Place chicken breasts in baking dish and coat with honey glaze. Let sit for 10 minutes to marinate.
- Heat skillet over medium-high heat and add a little oil.
- Sear chicken on both sides until browned.
- Remove skillet from heat. Add remaining 1 tbsp honey and chicken broth to skillet with chicken.
- Transfer skillet to preheated oven and bake for 25–30 minutes, until chicken is golden and cooked through.
- Let chicken rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Optional: use pan juices to make sauce (see recipe below).
Honey Glaze Sauce
Ingredients
- juices from cooked chicken
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 tsp honey
Directions
- After cooking chicken, set aside and reserve pan juices.
- Add butter and honey to juices.
- Simmer over medium heat until sauce thickens slightly.
- Drizzle sauce over chicken before serving.
Herb-Roasted Potatoes
Ingredients
- 1 lb baby potatoes, halved
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp sage
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- Toss potatoes in olive oil, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, salt, and pepper.
- Spread evenly on baking sheet.
- Bake for 25–30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden and crispy.
Sautéed Green Beans
Ingredients
- 1 lb fresh green beans, trimmed
- 1 tbsp olive oil or butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp lemon juice (optional, for brightness)
Directions
- Heat skillet over medium heat and add olive oil or butter.
- Sauté garlic for 30 seconds until fragrant.
- Add green beans and season with salt and pepper.
- Cook for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender but slightly crisp.
- Finish with lemon juice if using, then serve warm.
