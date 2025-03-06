Recipe: Honey-Glazed Garlic Chicken

Chicken Week hits Day 4 as sweet and savory combine to give chicken a garlicky glaze with a crispy side and buttery greens. Chef Johnathan Rodriguez is the owner, founder and CEO of FOMO Chefs, who offer private chefs, catering, event planning and today, a recipe of Honey Glazed Garlic Chicken and Sauce with Herb Roasted Potatoes & Sautéed Green Beans.

Honey-Glazed Garlic Chicken

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tbsp honey, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp paprika

2 tbsp sazon complete

½ cup chicken broth

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F. In small bowl, mix 1 tbsp honey, minced garlic, soy sauce, olive oil, salt, black pepper, paprika, and sazon complete. Place chicken breasts in baking dish and coat with honey glaze. Let sit for 10 minutes to marinate. Heat skillet over medium-high heat and add a little oil. Sear chicken on both sides until browned. Remove skillet from heat. Add remaining 1 tbsp honey and chicken broth to skillet with chicken. Transfer skillet to preheated oven and bake for 25–30 minutes, until chicken is golden and cooked through. Let chicken rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Optional: use pan juices to make sauce (see recipe below).

Honey Glaze Sauce

Ingredients

juices from cooked chicken

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp honey

Directions

After cooking chicken, set aside and reserve pan juices. Add butter and honey to juices. Simmer over medium heat until sauce thickens slightly. Drizzle sauce over chicken before serving.

Herb-Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients

1 lb baby potatoes, halved

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp sage

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F. Toss potatoes in olive oil, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, salt, and pepper. Spread evenly on baking sheet. Bake for 25–30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden and crispy.

Sautéed Green Beans

Ingredients

1 lb fresh green beans, trimmed

1 tbsp olive oil or butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp lemon juice (optional, for brightness)

Directions

Heat skillet over medium heat and add olive oil or butter. Sauté garlic for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add green beans and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender but slightly crisp. Finish with lemon juice if using, then serve warm.

