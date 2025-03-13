Recipe: Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches

We make a simple sandwich taken to the next level - plus how to bake the buns to serve it in. These recipes were shared by Joe Dodd, his 'King of the Coop' restaurant was proudly "Tampa's first Nashville Hot Chicken joint" and is now serving hungry Lightning fans at Amalie Arena, and inside of Cigar City Cider and Mead in Ybor City.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Homemade Potato Buns

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups lukewarm water

1 tbsp plus 1 tsp granulated sugar, divided

1 (¼ oz.) packet active dry yeast

5 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup boiled, mashed potato (from 1 large russet potato)

2 tsp kosher salt

6 tbsp butter, softened

cooking spray

2 tbsp melted butter

Directions

In glass measuring cup or small bowl, combine lukewarm water and 1 tsp sugar. Sprinkle active dry yeast on top and let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes. Stir yeast into water to combine. In stand mixer fitted with dough hook, combine flour, remaining tablespoon of sugar, and salt. Add yeast mixture and mashed potatoes to flour mixture. With mixer running, add softened butter one tablespoon at a time until fully incorporated. Continue mixing until smooth dough forms, about 5 minutes. Grease large bowl with cooking spray and transfer dough to bowl. Cover with kitchen towel and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Punch dough down to deflate it, then turn it out onto lightly floured surface. Divide dough into 12 equal pieces and roll each piece into a smooth ball. Grease 9" x 13" baking pan with cooking spray and place dough balls in pan, leaving an inch between each one. Cover and let rise another 45 minutes. Preheat oven to 400° F. Brush tops of dough balls with melted butter and bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Let buns cool completely before slicing and toasting both halves.

Hot Honey Chicken

Ingredients

6 chicken thighs

3 cups water

1 cup King of the Coop Pickle Juice

3 tbsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

1 bay leaf

12 black peppercorns

3 sprigs rosemary

6 sprigs thyme

4 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup yellow mustard

¼ cup King of the Coop Biddy Seasoning

4 cups King of the Coop Breader

oil for frying

1 cup King of the Coop Hot Honey

King of the Coop Nashville Hot Seasoning, for dusting

pimento cheese, to serve (see recipe below)

Directions

In stockpot, combine water, pickle juice, salt, sugar, bay leaf, black peppercorns, rosemary, thyme, and crushed garlic. Bring to boil, then remove from heat and let steep 20 minutes. Once brine has cooled completely, add chicken thighs. Cover and refrigerate 12–24 hours. After brining, remove chicken from brine and pat dry with paper towels. In bowl, mix chicken with yellow mustard and King of the Coop Biddy Seasoning. Let chicken sit in refrigerator for another hour. After marinating, dip chicken thighs directly into King of the Coop Breader, ensuring all sides are completely coated. Let breaded chicken sit at least 30 minutes before frying to achieve super crispy results. Heat oil in deep fryer or large pot to 350° F. Fry chicken thighs until internal temperature reaches 165° F. While chicken is frying, heat King of the Coop Hot Honey in pot over low heat to thin it out slightly. Once chicken is done frying, dip each piece immediately into warmed hot honey, shaking off any excess. Dust both sides of chicken with King of the Coop Nashville Hot Seasoning. Place the hot honey chicken on a toasted potato bun with pimento cheese and enjoy!

‘Pimento’ Cheese

Ingredients

2 lb sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

8 oz cream cheese, softened

½ cup mayonnaise (preferably Duke's)

¼ cup King of the Coop Pickle Juice

¼ cup King of the Coop Pickles, chopped

1 tbsp King of the Coop Nashville Hot Seasoning

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In mixer with whisk attachment, whip cream cheese until smooth. Add in remaining ingredients and mix until combined. Season with salt and pepper.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.