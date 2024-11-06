Recipe: Jamaican Curry Shrimp

It's a taste of paradise as we make curry the Jamaican way- with shrimp, peppers, potatoes and easy-to-find spices. This recipe was shared by Chef Andrew Ashmeade. His restaurant ‘The Jerk Hut’ has locations across Tampa.

Jamaican Curry Shrimp

Chef Andrew told us:

"Welcome to the flavor-packed world of Jamaican cuisine, where spice is life, and curry is a leader. Today, we’re diving into one of the most exciting culinary secrets—Jamaican curry powder! This isn’t your average curry. Jamaican curry powder bursts with more turmeric, giving it that vibrant yellow color, while allspice and even a hint of dried Scotch bonnet pepper bring an extra layer of boldness and heat. I love Jamaican curry powder. You can use your favorite, whatever is in your pantry.

But let’s get into the real fun: Jamaican Curry Shrimp! This dish is quick, simple, and bursting with flavor—it’s so fast, you can have it done in the time it takes to make rice! What makes this recipe stand out is the curry potatoes, which form a flavorful base. Now, here’s the cool part: whether you’re feeling shrimp, lobster, crab, salmon, your favorite fish or want to keep things plant-based with butter beans, chickpeas, or tofu, this dish adapts beautifully. It’s versatile, delicious, and perfect for those busy weeknights when you want something flavorful in a flash.

So grab your curry powder and get ready to whip up something magical!"

Curry Potatoes Ingredients

2 medium potatoes, cubed

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp Jerk Hut Season-all (or your favorite all-purpose seasoning)

2 tsp curry powder

1 ½ cups water (enough to cover potatoes)

Curry Potatoes Directions

Melt butter in medium pot over medium heat. Add curry powder, stir 20-30 seconds until fragrant. Add cubed potatoes, Jerk Hut Season-all, sauté to coat 1 minute. Pour in water, cover, cook until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.

Shrimp Ingredients

1 lb shrimp (21-25 count), peeled and deveined

2 tbsp vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 x 1" slices fresh ginger

2 tsp curry powder

1 tsp Jerk Hut Season-all (or your favorite all-purpose seasoning)

½ yellow onion, sliced

½ red bell pepper, sliced

½ yellow bell pepper, sliced

½ green bell pepper, sliced

3 green onions

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 ¼ cups water

1 tbsp butter

½ tsp hot sauce or to taste

Cornstarch Slurry Ingredients

1 tbsp cornstarch

½ cup water

Shrimp Directions

Heat pot over medium heat and add oil. Sauté 2 tsp curry powder in oil for 20 seconds. Add garlic, ginger, and onions, cooking until onions are slightly translucent. Add shrimp, seasoning, and thyme sprigs. Sauté about 5 minutes until firm and pink. Stir in pre-cooked curry potatoes. Pour in water, butter, green onions, bell peppers, and hot sauce. Thicken sauce with cornstarch slurry, adjusting to desired consistency. Simmer 3 more minutes.

Rice Ingredients

3 cups long grain rice

1 ½ tsp salt

1 tbsp butter

1 stalk green onion, chopped

6 cups water

Rice Directions

Combine rice, salt, butter, green onion, and water in pot. Bring to boil, then cover and cook on high for 8 minutes. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until water is absorbed, 15–20 minutes. Fluff with fork.

