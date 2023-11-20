Recipe: Jamaican Jerked Sea Scallops

It's a taste of paradise as we make Jamaican Jerked Sea Scallops with Pickled Mango & Cabbage over Caribbean Confetti Rice plus a Key Lime & Cilantro Aioli. These recipes are all brought to us by Chef Jon Hilton from RumFish Grill at the RumFish Beach Resort on St Pete Beach.

Pickled Mango & Cabbage

Ingredients

½ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup sugar

1½ cups water

1 large mango (firm not soft)

2 cups shredded cabbage

½ cup chopped cilantro

¼ cup julienned yellow onion

1 orange (zest and juice)

1 lime

½ tsp salt

Directions

In a sauce pot combine vinegar, sugar and water and bring to boil.

Once pot boils remove from heat and let cool.

Once cooled pour over other ingredients and seal with a lid. Refrigerate for 24–48 hours. Use as a condiment.

Caribbean Confetti Rice

Ingredients

2 cups long grain rice

14 oz unsweetened coconut milk

½ tsp ground allspice

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

½ cup pineapple juice

14 oz water or chicken stock

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1½ cups bell pepper (red & yellow), diced

½ cup red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 oz pineapple, diced

¼ tsp scotch bonnet or habanero pepper

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Directions

In medium sauce pot combine rice, coconut milk, allspice, cayenne pepper and pineapple juice, and 14 oz water.

Bring to a boil, stir rice, reduce heat and cover.

Allow rice to cook 15–20 mins until all liquid is absorbed.

Once rice is cooked, remove from heat.

While rice is cooking, in separate skillet melt butter and sauté peppers, onions and garlic for 2–3 minutes until tender.

Remove from heat and add diced pineapples and scotch bonnet or habanero pepper.

Combine with cooked rice and serve warm. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Key Lime & Cilantro Aioli

Ingredients

3 egg yolks

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tsp Dijon mustard

zest of 1 lime

¼ tsp kosher salt

chopped cilantro

1⅓ cup blended olive oil

Directions

Place all ingredients except oil in a food processor and mix together.

Slowly start pouring in oil, when all ingredients begin to emulsify and the aioli looks creamy pour in oil slightly faster.

Once oil has been fully incorporated, taste and adjust seasoning.

Refrigerate until needed.

Jamaican Jerk Rub

Ingredients

4 scotch bonnet peppers

1 small yellow onion, diced

½ cup brown sugar

4 green onions

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 sprigs thyme

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp fresh ginger, diced

Directions

Once all ingredients have been gathered, add them to a blender. Blend until completely combined.

Jamaican Jerked Sea Scallops

Ingredients

6 x 10/20 sea scallops

pinch salt

pinch black pepper

½ oz Jamaican Jerk Rub (see recipe above)

Directions

Pat scallops dry with a towel.

Lightly coat scallops with Jerk Rub and sear in very hot saute pan.

Cook on first side for 2 minutes then turn and cook other side for 1 minute, then remove from heat.

In a separate pan, heat 3 oz Caribbean Confetti Rice. Arrange rice on plate, place scallops on bed of rice.

Place Pickled Mango & Cabbage on plate and drizzle Key Lime Aioli.

Eat and enjoy!

