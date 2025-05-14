Dinner DeeAs recipe: Lasagna

All week long on Dinner DeeAs we're sharing how to make the 5 key sauces known as French ‘Mother Sauces’, so-called because they're foundations for so many other sauces and dishes. We started the week with Béchamel, and used it for a perfect pie and sensational sandwich. Click here if you missed that episode. Yesterday we made Espagnole Sauce and Chicken Chasseur with it, along with learning how to perfectly 'pipe' potatoes. Click here if you missed that episode.

Today we make another of the famous ‘Mother Sauces’, this time Tomato- and use it for a classic cheese lasagna. These recipes were shared by Dan Bavaro, whose Bavaro's restaurants are in Tampa, Sarasota, St. Pete. Clearwater and now Amalie Arena.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Tomato Sauce

Ingredients

1 oz minced garlic

1 onion, diced

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp sea salt

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

fresh basil leaves, roughly torn or chopped

1 can whole peeled plum tomatoes

Directions

Place sauce pot on medium-high heat on stove. Once pot is hot, add extra-virgin olive oil to coat bottom. Add minced garlic and diced onion. Sauté until onions are translucent, stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes to prevent burning. Pour in tomatoes, including juice from can. Use spoon to break up tomatoes if necessary. Bring mixture to slow boil (about 30 minutes). Stir in sea salt and sugar, followed by basil leaves. Reduce heat and let sauce simmer for 15 minutes.

Lasagna

Ingredients

lasagna pasta sheets

olive oil

sea salt

4 cups ricotta cheese

2 cups fresh mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated

1 egg

1 pinch of sea salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F.

Prepare Pasta

Bring pot of water to boil. Add splash of olive oil and pinch of sea salt.

Flash cook each lasagna pasta sheet 60 seconds. Remove and set aside for layering.

Prepare Cheese Mixture

In mixing bowl, combine ricotta, shredded mozzarella, grated Parmigiano Reggiano, and egg. Add pinch of sea salt.

Mix well by hand until thoroughly blended.

Layer Lasagna

In 8" x 12" baking pan, spread thin layer of tomato sauce to cover bottom.

Place first layer of pre-cooked pasta sheets over sauce.

Spread another thin layer of sauce over pasta sheets, followed by layer of cheese mixture.

Continue to layer in this order (pasta, sauce, cheese) for 3-4 layers, finishing with thicker layer of sauce on top.

Top and Bake

Place dollops of remaining cheese mixture over top layer of sauce and sprinkle with additional Parmigiano Reggiano.

Cover pan with aluminum foil and bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Remove foil and continue baking until cheese on top is bubbling and charred to your preference.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.