Recipe: Mushrooms and Waffles

Today's idea for dinner comes from James Beard award-winning Chef Anne Kearney, from Oak & Ola at Tampa's Armature Works. She's sharing a recipe she describes as 'Savory goodness all around'! It's a long-lost dish from their menu-Buttermilk Waffles with Goat Cheese and Sautéed Mushrooms and Shallots.

Ingredients for Waffle Batter

7 ½ oz all-purpose flour

3 ½ oz cornstarch

½ tsp table salt

generous pinch ground white pepper

¾ tsp baking powder

¾ tsp baking soda

2 large eggs, beaten

12 fl oz buttermilk, full fat

5 fl oz neutral oil (avocado is Chef Anne's preference)

Directions for Waffle Batter

Whisk together flour, cornstarch, table salt, white pepper, baking powder, and baking soda in medium-large bowl. In another bowl, combine beaten eggs, buttermilk, and oil. Mix wet ingredients into dry until uniform. Avoid over-mixing. Keep batter covered and refrigerated until needed, preferably using within 3 hours.

Ingredients for Goat Cheese Schmear

6 oz fresh goat cheese, softened

2 ½ fl oz half-and-half

¼ tsp kosher salt

pinch of ground white pepper

Directions for Goat Cheese Schmear

If you have the strength and desire, this can be mixed by hand with a sturdy metal spoon: cream softened goat cheese, gradually adding half-and-half and season with salt and pepper. If you prefer to use a stand mixer, beat goat cheese for a few minutes to loosen then scrape down sides of bowl. Drizzle in half-and-half and season with salt and pepper. Beat for 60 - 90 seconds longer. Remove and scrape off beaters, scrape down bowl with a rubber spatula, fold together. Store mixture in an airtight container in refrigerator until needed, but allow to temper 60 minutes before schmearing.

Ingredients for Madeira Mushrooms & Shallots

6 oz shallots, peeled and sliced

3 tbsp neutral oil

kosher salt and pepper (white or black), to taste

1 lb mixed mushrooms, bite-sized pieces

8 oz Madeira

½ tsp thyme leaves

3 tbsp unsalted butter

Directions for Madeira Mushrooms & Shallots

Sauté shallots in oil with salt and pepper until caramelized. Add mushrooms and cook until tender. In a separate pot, bring Madeira to boil then pull from heat and light the warmed alcohol or tilt onto flame of gas burner. Shake pan to burn off alcohol. Once alcohol has burned off, add to the mushrooms along with thyme and butter. Stir to melt the butter into the mushrooms, then season to taste. Turn off heat and make waffles (see recipe above for batter) or skip the waffle and eat out of the pan, over pasta, or spooned atop a crusty piece of bread… or on a seared chicken breast… YUM!

Note on mushrooms: Do the best you can to maintain the beauty of each mushroom. Do not chop. Grab a nice mixture of mushrooms available to you. A few varieties available in the groceries and farmers markets around the area are Hen of the Woods (Maitake), Beech, King Trumpet, Shiitake, Oyster, Lions Mane, Lobster.

Final Plate Assembly

Schmear 2-4 tbsp prepared goat cheese onto warm waffles. Top with sautéed mushrooms and shallots and finish with Madeira sauce. Optional garnish: freshly chopped herbs or grated Pecorino-Romano cheese.

