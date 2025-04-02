Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Risotto

Today, I’m bringing you a recipe of my very own, created to answer a call for help from Diana. She slid into our DMs on our Facebook page and asked if we could make a gluten-free recipe. So I’m making a Seared Pork Tenderloin with a Parmesan Risotto, Roasted Shallots & Wild Mushrooms. You can make it at home in about an hour, it’s inexpensive- thanks to some shortcuts I’ll show you- and I’ve even got ideas for how you can use the leftovers!

Seared Pork Tenderloin with Parmesan Risotto, Roasted Shallots & Wild Mushrooms

Ingredients (Serves 4-5)

For the Seared Pork Tenderloin:

2 pork tenderloins (about 1½ lbs total)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 sprig fresh rosemary, leaves stripped and chopped

fresh thyme, to taste

salt & black pepper, to taste

For the Fennel Parmesan Risotto:

3 tbsp butter

1 small shallot, finely diced

garlic, minced

1 cup risotto rice (Arborio or Carnaroli)

1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced

½ cup dry white wine (Pinot Grigio)

3 ½ cups chicken stock, added gradually

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp truffle oil

salt & black pepper, to taste

For the Roasted Shallots, Cherry Tomatoes and Olives:

4 shallots, peeled & halved lengthwise

2 cups cherry tomatoes

½ cup black olives, pitted & halved

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp thyme

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp rosemary

salt & pepper, to taste

For the Sautéed Spinach:

8 oz fresh spinach (about 6 cups loosely packed)

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp minced garlic

salt & pepper, to taste

For the Wild Mushrooms:

½ cup wild mushrooms, sliced (such as shiitake, cremini, or oyster mushrooms)

2 tbsp butter

½ cup black olives, pitted & halved

salt & black pepper, to taste

For Garnish & Assembly:

fresh micro parsley (or finely chopped parsley)

pan juices from pork tenderloin

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Toss shallots, cherry tomatoes, and olives with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, rosemary, and thyme; spread on baking sheet, cut-side up. Roast for 40–45 minutes until tender and caramelized. Set aside. In large saucepan, add oil and melt 2 tbsp butter over medium heat. Add fennel and sauté for 2 minutes until softened. Stir in risotto rice, cooking for 1 minute. Add shallots and garlic, stir to incorporate. Add white wine, stir to evaporate. Gradually add stock, stirring constantly, until rice is creamy and tender (about 18 minutes). Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and 1 tbsp butter. Season with salt & black pepper. Keep warm. Pat pork tenderloins dry and season with salt & black pepper, rosemary, and thyme. Heat olive oil in large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Sear pork on all sides until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes per side. Reduce heat to medium, add butter, garlic, and rosemary, and baste pork for 1 minute. Transfer skillet to oven and roast for 5-7 minutes until pork reaches 140° F. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing. In skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add spinach and cook until just wilted, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to plate, pressing lightly to remove excess liquid. Melt butter in skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, season with salt & black pepper, and sauté until golden brown (3-4 minutes). Stir in garlic and shallots. Add roasted shallots, cherry tomatoes, and olives. Let cook on low heat. Spoon Parmesan risotto onto each plate. Arrange sautéed spinach over risotto. Slice pork tenderloin and season each piece lightly with salt & black pepper. Place sliced pork on top of spinach. Arrange roasted shallots, mushrooms, and olives around dish. Spoon over pan juices from pork. Garnish with micro parsley and serve immediately.

If you have leftover risotto, Dinner DeeAs has ideas for how you can re-use it in different ideas for dinner, including Arancini, or Suppli or even as a side of Dirty Rice with duck.

