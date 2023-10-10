Recipe: Jambalya Risotto and Air-Fried Arancini

We have one pot perfection as we get cooking creole-style and make Jambalaya Risotto - plus a makeover for any leftovers into air-fried Arancini. Both recipes brought to us by John Thompson, owner of food truck This Little Pig. Visit their website to see their upcoming schedule and locations.

Jambalaya Risotto

Ingredients

½ cup cooked chicken thigh, chopped or cubed into ¼ inch pieces

½ cup smoked or andouille sausage, chopped or cubed into ¼ inch pieces

2 tbsp butter

1 cup onion, diced

½ cup celery, diced

½ cup red bell pepper, diced

¼ cup jalapeño, cleaned and diced

2 tbsp garlic, minced

2 tbsp shallot, diced

1 oz fresh thyme (tied in a bouquet)

2 fresh bay leaves or 4 dried bay leaves

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp hot sauce

1 cup arborio rice

2 cups chicken stock (warm in a saucepan over low heat)

1 cup white wine

1 tbsp Creole seasoning of your choice ( This Little Pig 's ‘Creole Magic’ used in the episode)

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 ½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped fine for garnish

Directions

In a 12" sauté pan over medium-high heat, add butter. When melted, add chicken & sausage. Sauté until brown on all sides.

Add onion to the pan & sauté for 2 minutes. Add celery & peppers, sauté another 2 minutes. Add garlic & shallot. Continue to sauté until vegetables start to get translucent.

Add salt, pepper, creole seasoning, Worcestershire & hot sauces. Continue to sauté for 2 minutes until well incorporated.

Add dry arborio rice and sauté, moving the rice continuously until the exterior of the rice becomes translucent. Add white wine & deglaze the pan, scraping the bottom completely.

When the wine has been cooked off almost completely, add ¼ of the warm chicken stock and stir continuously until almost fully absorbed.

Continue to add stock in ¼ increments and continue stirring.

Taste the risotto once the stock is fully absorbed & season additionally if needed.

Plate, garnish with parsley & enjoy!

