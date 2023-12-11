Recipe: Ramen Salad, Beet Hummus, Street Corn Salad

We're keeping it local with recipes celebrating the Sunshine State from Dalia Colón, author of 'The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook'- where all these recipes are from.

Dalia also hosts ‘The Zest’ podcast- a must-listen for all Florida Foodies!

We're making a cool, crunchy Ramen Salad, Ruby Red Roasted Beet Hummus and Mexican Street Corn but without the mess!

Cool and Crunchy Ramen Salad

Orlando’s Mills 50 District is home to some of Florida’s most authentic international restaurants, including a handful of great ramen joints. When it’s too hot outside for soup, enjoy this make-ahead alternative.

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

2 (3-ounce) packages ramen noodles (you just need the noodles, not the flavor packets)

2 cups shredded carrots (about 8 ounces)

2 cups finely chopped broccoli (about ½ head broccoli)

2 cups shredded cabbage or kale (about 8 ounces)

1 cup sunflower seeds

1 cup sliced raw almonds

5 green onions, sliced

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup fresh lemon and/or lime juice (about 4 large lemons or 6 medium limes)

½ cup raw honey

½ teaspoon salt

Directions

Put the ramen in a sealable plastic bag and use a rolling pin or mallet to smash the noodles. This is a fun task for kids or yourself—whoever needs to let out some aggression.

In a large bowl, mix the ramen, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, sunflower seeds, almonds, and green onions.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, juice, honey, and salt. Pour the dressing over the veggies and toss until the veggies are coated.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Ruby Red Roasted Beet Hummus

Hummus is tasty and convenient for a quick lunch or beach snack. But it doesn’t exactly win any contests in the looks department. Adding beets gives this hummus both sub- stance and style. It’s still convenient for a quick lunch or snack. It also makes a show- stopping appetizer for your holiday table or anytime. Use it as a dressing for my falafel tacos, or as a dig for raw veggies, crackers, pita chips, tortilla chips, and such.

Makes about 2 cups

Ingredients

1 large beet, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil plus 2 tablespoons, divided

1 (15 oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

4 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of 1 large lemon

2 tablespoons tahini

½ teaspoon salt

Bag/Box of Crackers or Pretzels to serve with hummus

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Spread the beets on the prepared baking sheet. Toss with 2 tablespoons of olive oil to coat. Roast in the oven for 30 minutes or until tender. Let cool.

In a food processor or strong blender, combine the chickpeas, garlic, remaining ¼ cup olive oil, lemon juice, tahini, and salt and pulse. Adjust lemon juice, olive oil, and salt and continue to blend until hummus reaches your desired flavor and thickness.

Mexican Street Corn Salad

Here’s a less messy, more shareable way to enjoy the flavors of Mexican-style corn on the cob. To veganize this dish, use non-dairy mayo and skip the cotija cheese. You won’t miss it.

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 cups fresh corn kernels (from 6 to 8 ears)

¼ cup diced red onion

1 tablespoon diced fresh jalapeño (or more or less, to taste)

2 teaspoons minced garlic

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup mayonnaise or vegan mayo

Juice of 1 lime

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black or cayenne pepper

For serving: ½ cup cotija cheese and ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the raw corn kernels, red onion, jalapeño, garlic, and cilantro.

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lime juice, chili powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.

Pour the dressing over the salad. Toss to combine.

Serve immediately at room temperature, topped with cotija and cilantro, or refrigerate until chilled or up to overnight.

