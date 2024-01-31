Recipe: Sourdough Smörgåsbord Supper

It's cost-conscious cuisine for the win as we make a 'Sourdough Smörgåsbord Supper' with a 5-ingredient recipe to bake your own fresh loaf, and inspiration for how to combine it with everyday leftovers to make a delicious dinner. This Dinner DeeA comes from Chef Jim Angus who runs Atria in Lakewood Ranch, where they make all their bread and pastries in-house.

Sourdough Bread

This recipe was created to be simple and not require any special equipment! Remember sourdough is all about progress, not perfection. This recipe is a great place to start.

Ingredients

100g starter

300g water

500g bread flour

100g whole wheat flour

12g salt

Directions

Mix dough: add starter to water and dissolve. Add flour and salt and combine all ingredients in stand mixer.

Ferment: place mixed dough in an oiled bowl or dish and let prove until it doubles in size.

Divide and shape: spray work surface with water or flour very lightly. Stretch out the dough and fold from bottom one-third of the way up. Fold top third over the bottom (similar time how you fold a letter).

At this point, you should have a long thin strip. Roll it up and let rest on countertop with seam on the bottom. This helps it seal.

Let dough rest for 10–30 minutes then shape the dough for a second time.

Final ferment: put dough in load pan to let rise or place in bowl lined with a floured towel.

Let rise again for 4 hours at room temperature or overnight in fridge.

Bake: flip dough out onto sheet pan or into preheated dutch oven. Score using razor, scissors or sharp knife.

Cover and bake at 475 °F for 20 minutes. Remove cover and bake for additional 20 minutes.

Use freshly sliced, while still warm, as a blank canvas for any leftovers you have- using any or all of these elements:

Spread - Anything ‘paste-y' and flavorful as a base Protein or Vegetables - this is your main ‘substance’, usually two elements put together Greens - for freshness Garnish with a sauce or ‘crunchies’ - a final element to add acid, sweetness or crunch!

