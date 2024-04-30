Tampa Bay area pet shelters ask to donate locally on 'Adopt a Shelter Pet' Day

Tuesday is National ‘Adopt a Shelter Pet’ Day, and local groups are asking Tampa Bay residents to donate locally.

As animal lovers celebrate by adopting, fostering, or donating to different organizations, shelters here in the Tampa Bay area face hardships.

Shelters and rescues across the nation say they are underfunded, overcrowded, and struggling to stay afloat.

On big donation days, a very small amount nationwide goes to local shelters that really need it, according to the Center for Environment and Welfare.

They say of the over $500 million given to national organizations - the Humane Society and ASPCA - last year, only 2% went to local rescues.

"We are grateful for any dollar, penny, cent; it goes directly to our animals instantly," said Sierra Hancock with Rags to Riches Rescue. "But it's unfortunate because a lot of people don't know about the smaller rescues. They go to the larger known places, but just in our rescue alone, we have about 100 dogs."

"They mistakenly believe that the Humane Society of the United States and the ASPCA are affiliated with local shelters in their community. That's not the case," Jack Hubbard with the Center for the Environment and Welfare said. "So, we tell everyone that if you want to help local shelters and local rescues in your community, do your homework and give local."

A local shelter owner in Tampa says it's an issue here too. She hopes Tuesday will help show some love to furry friends.