Recipe: Springtime Harvest Bowl

It's our fifth and final chicken week recipe, and this one comes from Chef Maddison Hebenstreit, who runs Juniper Food Truck, based in Highlands county. She's helping our chicken week wrap up with a farm-to-table feast celebrating the season's best, in one bountiful bowl.

Spring Time Harvest Bowl with Grilled Chicken and Balsamic Strawberries

Ingredients

½ cup farro

2 chicken thighs

all-purpose seasoning

smoked paprika

2 cups strawberries

1 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp balsamic glaze

1 large sweet potato

1 bunch kale

2 tbsp goat cheese

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp honey

salt and pepper

Directions

Bring pot of water to boil, add salt and faro, boil to desired tenderness. Drain farro and set aside. Season chicken thighs with all-purpose seasoning and smoked paprika. Set aside. Wash and slice strawberries. Combine in bowl with sugar and balsamic glaze. Set aside. Wash and chop sweet potato into bite-sized pieces. Place on foiled baking sheet and toss with oil, all-purpose seasoning, and smoked paprika. Cook in 400 °F oven until fork tender (15-20 minutes). Wash and chop kale. Preheat non-stick skillet to medium-high heat. Sear chicken thighs on both sides and cook until done (internal temperature reaching 165 °F). Remove from pan. Sauté chopped kale in non-stick skillet and add all-purpose seasoning to taste. Assemble all ingredients in bowl starting with farro, then chicken, sweet potato, kale, strawberries, and top with goat cheese. Combine dressing ingredients- olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard and honey- in mason jar. Screw lid on tightly and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Add salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle over bowl.

