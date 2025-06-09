Dinner DeeAs recipe: Steak Stir Fry

A city farmer parks her plow to serve up a sizzling stir-fry using food she's grown! This recipe was shared by Nicole Kubilins, the chef, event coordinator and social media manager at Meacham Urban Farm. As the name suggests, it's on what was once a vacant lot in Ybor City, now growing and selling dozens of varieties of organic vegetables, fruits and herbs.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Steak Stir Fry

Ingredients for Steak

1–2 lbs flank steak, thinly sliced

2 tbsp avocado oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Ingredients for Sauce

½ cup low-sodium soy sauce

½ cup low-sodium vegetable stock

1 tsp toasted sesame oil, plus ½ tsp for cooking

½ tbsp rice vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1–2 tsp grated ginger

1 tbsp sugar or honey

1–2 tsp Sriracha

1 tbsp cornstarch

pinch red pepper flakes

Ingredients for Stir Fry

2 tbsp olive oil

6 oz mushrooms, chopped

1 head cauliflower, florets separated

4 large carrots, cut diagonally

4 turnips, sliced

5-10 oz spinach, chopped

2 scallions, greens thinly sliced

Ingredients for Rice

1 cup basmati rice, rinsed

1 ½ cups water

salt, to taste

Directions for Steak

Slice flank steak against grain into ¼" strips, then cut strips into 2" pieces. Heat large skillet over high heat. Add avocado oil and heat for 30 seconds. Add steak in single layer, seasoning with salt and pepper. Sear for 1½–2 minutes on one side, then flip and cook for 1 more minute. Remove steak and set aside, covered with foil.

Directions for Rice

Place rinsed rice and water in medium saucepan over medium-high heat, uncovered. Bring to simmer. Cover with tight-fitting lid, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook for 12 minutes without lifting lid. Remove from heat and let sit for 5–10 minutes. Fluff with fork before serving.

Directions for Stir Fry

In small bowl, combine soy sauce, vegetable stock, 1 tsp sesame oil, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, Sriracha, and honey. Whisk in cornstarch and set aside. In wok or large skillet, heat olive oil and ½ tsp sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and stir-fry until water is released. Add cauliflower, carrots, and turnips, stir-frying for 5–7 minutes. Whisk sauce again and pour over vegetables. Bring to low boil. Add steak back into skillet, stirring to combine with veggies and sauce. Cook until sauce thickens, about 3 minutes. Add spinach and stir until wilted.

To Serve

Serve stir-fry over warm rice, garnished with scallions.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.