Recipe: The Perfect Pizza

We're ditching delivery to make pizza from scratch: from dough to dinner table! Sharing expert tips on making yours the perfect pizza is Chef Sean Ferraro from Dunedin's Madison Avenue Pizza.

Pizza Dough

Ingredients

600g flour

390g water, refrigerated

12g diastatic malt powder

6g yeast

12g salt

6g olive oil

Directions

Add flour, water and malt powder to bowl of stand mixer and mix on low speed for 90 seconds.

Let rest for 15–30 minutes then add yeast.

Mix on low speed for 4 minutes then add salt.

Mix on low speed for 3 minutes then drizzle in oil while mixing for 2 more minutes.

Mix on medium speed for 3 minutes then remove dough from bowl.

Cut dough into 500g portions.

Roll portions and put into lightly oiled bowl then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 48 hours.

'Nduja Amatriciana Sauce

Ingredients

2 x 28 oz cans crushed tomatoes

1 medium onion, diced

2 tbsp garlic, minced

8 oz guanciale

1½ oz 'nduja

olive oil, as needed

Directions

Dice guanciale Into ¼" pieces.

Heat olive oil then sauté guanciale until crispy, remove and reserve, leaving oil in pan.

Add onion and sauté until translucent. Then add garlic and sauté until fragrant.

Add tomatoes and bring to boil then return guanciale to pan.

Add 'nduja and bring back to boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

'Nduja Amatriciana Pizza

Ingredients

500g pizza dough ball (see recipe above)

9 slices sliced mozzarella cheese

8 oz 'nduja amatriciana sauce, cooled (see recipe above)

fresh grated pecorino romano cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 500 °F or up to 600 °F.

Let dough ball sit 15–30 minutes to warm up and prove.

Dust work area with flour and stretch dough ball to 14" round.

Top with mozzarella cheese slices, then add amatriciana sauce.

Bake until desired doneness - best served extra crispy!

Slice and top with pecorino romano after baking.

