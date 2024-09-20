Recipe: Traditional Peruvian Ceviche

Today we take in some fine fish flavors as we prepare Peruvian Ceviche, and learn to make 'fish fumet' from scratch. These recipes were shared by Chef Marcos Fernandez, head chef and owner of Latin American landmark Nineteen61 in Lakeland.

Fish Fumet

Ingredients

2 lb fish bones and head from lean white fish (snapper, grouper, flounder), gills removed

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced fennel (optional)

1 cup leeks (rinsed)

⅔ cup celery ribs

2 garlic cloves

4 cups water (plus an additional 1 cup if using wine)

Directions

Begin by rinsing fish bones under cold water, ensuring to remove any blood clots near spine. In large pot, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add diced onions, fennel (if using), leeks, and celery to pot. Cook for about three minutes until vegetables start to soften but not brown. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Pour water into pot (and wine if using). Add rinsed fish bones and heads to pot. Bring mixture to simmer, then reduce heat as necessary to maintain gentle simmer. Allow to cook 25–30 minutes, ensuring liquid does not come to rolling boil. Once cooked, remove pot from heat immediately. Strain fumet through fine-mesh sieve to remove solids. Allow fumet to cool before storing. Fish fumet can be refrigerated and will hold for 3–5 days.

Leche de Tigre (Ceviche Mix)

Ingredients

100g fresh squeezed lime juice

100g fish fumet (substitute with water if necessary)

60g Corvina scraps or other suitable white fish (halibut, snapper, hogfish, cod, flounder, or mahi as last resort)

40g celery

30g red onion hearts, diced

18g ginger, chopped

5g cilantro stems

10g salt

8g aji limo (Peruvian chili pepper)

8g whole garlic

Directions

Place lime juice, fish fumet, fish scraps, celery, diced red onion hearts, chopped ginger, cilantro stems, salt, aji limo, and whole garlic into mixing bowl. Let mixture sit 20 minutes to allow flavors to meld. After 20 minutes, transfer contents of bowl to blender. Blend mixture for 10 seconds. Be careful not to over-blend, as this can make Leche de Tigre too frothy or change its expected texture. Once blended, strain mixture through fine sieve to remove solid bits and achieve a smooth, flavorful liquid.

Traditional Peruvian Ceviche

Ingredients

6 oz fresh fish (Corvina, snapper, or hogfish), diced

2 oz Leche de Tigre

¼ tsp ginger, minced

¼ tsp garlic puree

Scotch bonnet pepper (use the tip or to your desired heat level)

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 tbsp red onions, julienned

½ tsp cilantro, chopped

Peruvian choclo corn, cooked as desired

salt, to taste

plantain chips, for serving

Optional Variations:

sesame oil

chili oil

crunchy quinoa

avocado, diced or sliced

Directions

In mixing bowl, combine diced fresh fish with Leche de Tigre, minced ginger, garlic puree, and a small piece of chopped Scotch bonnet pepper (according to how spicy you want it). Pour fresh lime juice into bowl. Add julienned red onions and chopped cilantro to bowl. If using Peruvian choclo corn, add it to bowl. Make sure corn is cooled down after cooking before adding. Toss all ingredients together in bowl until well combined. Season ceviche with salt to your preference. Serve ceviche immediately (to ensure fish remains fresh), accompanied by plantain chips for scooping. Consider adding optional variations to your liking, such as a drizzle of sesame oil or chili oil, sprinkling of crunchy quinoa, or topping with fresh diced avocado.

