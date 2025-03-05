Recipe: Tuscan Chicken

It's hump day for our week of top choices of chicken dinners. Today's comes courtesy of Chef Felicia LaCalle from Teak on the St. Pete Pier, where she's the Executive Chef. She's inviting us to take a trip to Tuscany for stuffed chicken breasts, plus a polenta cake you can make from scratch.

Tuscan Chicken

Ingredients

4 airline chicken breasts (6 oz each)

8 oz goat cheese

1 ½ tsp peppercorn mélange

1 oz fresh basil, finely chopped

zest of 1 lemon

4 oz prosciutto, finely sliced and julienned

salt, to taste

extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), for searing

Directions

Make an incision under chicken skin, about 2 inches long and 2 inches deep. Mix goat cheese, peppercorn mélange, basil, lemon zest, prosciutto, and salt in bowl. Divide mixture into 4 portions and stuff inside chicken. Refrigerate until ready to cook. Sear chicken breast side first in a hot pan with EVOO, seasoning with salt and pepper. Once golden brown, sear other side for 2 minutes. Finish in a 400° F oven for 10–12 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165° F.

Polenta Cake

Ingredients

1 cup polenta

3 ⅓ cups vegetable stock

4 tbsp butter

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 sprigs fresh thyme, finely chopped

1 oz minced garlic

1 oz minced shallot

salt, to taste

Directions

In medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic, shallot, and thyme until aromatic. Add vegetable stock and bring to simmer. Slowly whisk in polenta and cook on low heat until thickened. Stir in Parmesan cheese and season with salt. Pour into 4" x 4" baking dish, smooth with spatula, and refrigerate until set, about 1 hour. Cut into 4 squares. Sear in pan with butter until golden brown, then warm in 400° F oven for 8-10 minutes.

Pimento Cream Sauce

Ingredients

2 oz bacon, raw, small diced

2 sprigs thyme, roughly chopped

1 oz minced garlic

1 oz minced shallot

4 oz pimento (roasted red pepper)

8 oz heavy cream

1 oz brandy

1 oz EVOO

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In small saucepan, render bacon. Add garlic, shallots, and thyme, sauté until fragrant. Deglaze with brandy, let alcohol burn off, then add cream. Simmer on low, blend, strain, and season to taste.

Blistered Tomatoes

Ingredients

12 oz heirloom baby tomatoes

1 oz EVOO

½ oz minced garlic

1 sprig rosemary, finely chopped

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Toss tomatoes with EVOO, garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Roast on baking pan at 450° F for 10–12 minutes until blistered.

Champagne Vinaigrette

Ingredients

4 oz champagne vinegar

2 oz EVOO

1 tsp grain mustard

1 ½ tsp honey

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine champagne vinegar, EVOO, grain mustard, honey, salt, and pepper in mixing bowl. Whisk together.

