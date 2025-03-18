Recipe: Wild Elk Chops

Today we try wild meat with a mild taste as we experiment with Elk and find out why it's more popular than ever. To give us his guide to game meat is Dwight Hudgins, aka ‘The Dreaded Fisherman’. Dwight has recently started 'wild game nights' at Barbara's Kitchen, the store for seasonings and spices that he runs with his wife Sharon.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make any of them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Herb Butter

Ingredients

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh sage leaves, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped

Directions

Use heaviest whipping cream available, ensuring it's very cold. Chill mason jar and fill halfway with heavy cream. Shake mason jar vigorously for about 10 minutes until butter forms. Pour off buttermilk and save for other recipes. Fold chopped rosemary, sage, and thyme into butter. Refrigerate herb butter until hardened.

Wild Game Elk Chops - The Dreaded Fisherman Style

Ingredients

wild elk chops

1 tbsp Dreaded Fisherman's "Long Pepper Citrus Blend Seasoning" (available here or substitute any citrus pepper seasoning)

2 tbsp beef tallow

2 tbsp Herb Butter (see recipe above)

3 tbsp Barbara's Kitchen "Oink" Jam (available here or substitute any bacon habanero preserve)

Directions

Heat seasoned cast iron pan to medium-high heat; preheat convection oven to 400°F. Pat dry all sides of elk chops; season with citrus pepper seasoning. Coat pan with beef tallow; sear chops on all sides until dark brown. Add herbal butter to pan; baste chops. Spoon on bacon habanero preserve before placing chops in oven. Cook in oven for about 4 minutes for medium doneness; avoid overcooking to prevent drying out.

Roasted Multi-Color Carrots

Ingredients

1 lb carrots, tops attached

2 tbsp Dreaded Fisherman's "Smoky Olive Oil" (available here or substitute any smoked olive oil)

Directions

Thoroughly scrub carrots to clean them; coat carrots and tops with smoked olive oil. Wrap tops in foil. Place carrots on aluminum foil-covered pan; rub foil with olive oil. Roast in oven for about 15 minutes, timing so carrots finish right before chops are ready for oven. Place carrots in cast iron pan with herbal butter alongside chops; cook carrots and chops together.

Wild Rice

Ingredients

1 cup rice (wild black or Himalayan red, or make both- but separately due to difference in cooking times)

1 cup spring water

1 cup beef stock

dash sea salt

1 tbsp Herb Butter (see recipe above)

Directions

Pre Soak rice for about 4 hours before cooking. Place rice, water, and beef stock in rice cooker. Add herb butter. Let rice cook until done.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.