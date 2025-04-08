Recipes: Empanada Extravaganza
We're celebrating National Empanada Day with The Empanada Girl herself, Chef Stefania Fochi. She went from making empanadas as a side hustle to employing a team who now do almost 5000 every week! She's visiting the Dinner DeeAs kitchen to share not 1, not 2 but recipes for 3 varieties- a 'traditional' Argentinian classic recipe, an Italian - to represent the other side of Chef Stefania's family - and Guava and Cheese for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Traditional Argentine Beef Empanada
Makes 12-15 Empanadas
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp neutral oil of choice
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1 lb ground beef
- ¼ cup sliced green olives
- ¼ cup golden raisins
- 2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
- 2 tbsp paprika
- 1 tbsp cumin
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 pinch pepper
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1–2 packs empanada dough discs
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450° F.
- Sauté onions in oil over medium-high heat until translucent.
- Add ground beef and cook until browned.
- Season with cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper; let cool.
- Mix in raisins, olives, and eggs.
- Fill dough discs with mixture, fold, and seal.
- Bake at 450° F for 10 minutes or until golden brown.
Sausage, Peppers, and Cheese Empanadas
Makes 12-15 Empanadas
Ingredients
- 1 lb hot Italian sausage (in casing)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ tsp paprika
- aalt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- 1–2 packs empanada dough discs
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450° F.
- Bake sausages for 10–15 minutes until golden brown or air fry at 400° F for 8 minutes.
- Let cool, then slice into quarters lengthwise, then dice.
- Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat.
- Sauté onions and peppers until soft.
- Add garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper.
- Stir in sliced sausage and cook for a few more minutes.
- Cool completely.
- Mix in cheese.
- Fill dough discs with mixture, fold, and seal.
- Bake at 450° F for 10 minutes or until golden brown.
Guava and Cheese Empanada
Makes 12-15 Empanadas
Ingredients
- 1 lb cream cheese
- 1 lb guava paste
- 1–2 packs empanada dough discs
Directions
- Whip cream cheese using stand mixer, hand mixer, or food processor.
- Add guava paste; incorporate as much or as little as desired. Mix less for more bubbles of guava paste within cream cheese, or mix more to homogenize filling.
- Fill dough discs with mixture, fold, and seal.
- Bake at 450° F for 10 minutes or until golden brown
Tips on Assembling Empanadas
- Add 2-3 tablespoons of filling to each dough disc center.
- Fold over, seal the edges, and crimp with a fork.
- When filling the empanadas, less is more! Do not overstuff or you will have trouble sealing them.
- Use an egg wash before baking if you are feeling fancy.
- Make bigger batches to freeze! Once frozen, store in zip-top bags for easy storage.
- Once baked, reheat easily in the air fryer.
- If you are feeling adventurous, they can be deep-fried once assembled.
- The sausage empanada can be made with any kind of sausage you like!
