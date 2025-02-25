Recipes: Feta-Crusted Grouper, Patatas Bravas, Greek Salad

We make a feta-crusted fish with a taste of tapas, plus how to make a lettuce-free classic Greek salad. This recipe was shared by Chef Will Parard, from Sarasota's Café L'Europe, recently renamed and relaunched as The Café on St. Armands. They are just one of so many restaurants around the area who are back in business after being hit hard with Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and we’re meeting a different one each day this week.

Feta-Crusted Grouper

Ingredients

¼ cup feta cheese

¼ cup butter (room temperature)

1 tbsp chopped walnuts

1 tbsp chopped pistachios

1 tbsp chopped hazelnuts

2 tbsp panko bread crumbs

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 tsp ground fennel

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground pepper

½ tsp salt

4 oz grouper fillet

1 lemon, halved

Directions

In mixing bowl, combine feta cheese, butter, walnuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, panko bread crumbs, sesame seeds, ground fennel, cumin, coriander, pepper, and salt. Mix together thoroughly until consistency is crumbly. Chill mixture in refrigerator to firm up. Cook grouper: heat sauté pan over high heat. Sear grouper fillet for 1 minute on one side. Flip fillet and top with 2 oz of prepared feta crust. Bake: preheat oven to 400° F. Transfer seared grouper to oven and bake for 8–10 minutes, or until crust is golden and fish is cooked through. While grouper is baking, place lemon halves cut-side down in same pan and sear until caramelized. Once grouper is done, remove from oven and squeeze caramelized lemon over top for added flavor.

Patatas Bravas

Ingredients

2 lb large golden potatoes, cut into ⅛th wedges

1 tbsp salt

3 tsp paprika, divided

1 ½ tsp salt, divided

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

¼ cup ketchup

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

olive oil for drizzling

Directions

In large pot, bring 2 gallons of water to boil and add 1 tbsp salt. Add potato wedges and boil 8–12 minutes until about 90% cooked. Drain potatoes and spread out on greased baking tray to cool. In small bowl, combine 2 tsp paprika, 1 tsp salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Preheat oven to 400° F. Toss cooled potato wedges with spice mix and drizzle of olive oil. Arrange potatoes on baking tray and bake 20–25 minutes until crispy. In separate bowl, mix together ketchup, mayonnaise, 1 tsp paprika, cayenne pepper, and 1/2 tsp salt. Serve crispy potatoes with Bravas sauce on side or drizzled over top.

Greek Salad

Ingredients

¼ cup white vinegar

1 tbsp dried mint

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 cup blended oil

1 cup cucumber, cut into ½" wedges

1 cup tomato, cut into ½" wedges

1 cup white onion, sliced into ¼" strips

1 cup feta cheese, cut into ½" slices

½ cup pitted kalamata olives

¼ cup pepperoncini, sliced thinly

Directions

In bowl, whisk together white vinegar, dried mint, dried oregano, salt, and pepper. Gradually add blended oil while whisking continuously until dressing is well combined. In large salad bowl, combine cucumber, tomato, white onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and pepperoncini. Pour dressing over salad ingredients. Toss gently to ensure everything is evenly coated with dressing.

