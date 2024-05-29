Recipes: Roasted Oysters, Shrimp Toast

Shucks, it's Oysters! But roasted, not raw. Then a Sourdough Shrimp Toast, and how to blend your own butters to make them both. These recipes come from Chef James Renew, he runs restaurants Estuary in New Port Richey and The Little Lamb Gastropub in Clearwater, where you'll find delicious dishes like the ones he's making with us.

Herb Butter

Ingredients

½ lb unsalted butter

1 cup flat parsley, packed, picked

1 tbsp chives, chopped

4 cloves garlic

½ lemon, zested and juiced

1 tsp hot sauce

4 grinds black pepper

Directions

Place butter, parsley, chives, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, hot sauce, and black pepper into food processor. Blend until smooth. Transfer mixture onto parchment paper or film, wrap securely and refrigerate until needed.

Spicy Butter

Ingredients

½ lb unsalted butter, softened

2 cups parsley, picked

8 cloves garlic

2 tbsp sambal

1 peeled shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 lime, zested and juiced

Directions

Add butter to food processor. Process until smooth before adding parsley, garlic, shrimp, and lime zest. Blend well, then incorporate lime juice and sambal. Continue to mix until all ingredients are thoroughly combined. Transfer butter mixture onto parchment paper or plastic wrap. Roll into cylinder and chill until firm.

Anchovy Crumble

Ingredients

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

1 tbsp shallot, diced

6 anchovies

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

4 tbsp melted butter

lemon zest

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In bowl, combine breadcrumbs, shallot, anchovies, garlic and onion. Stir in butter until mixture is well coated. Grate lemon zest into breadcrumb mixture to taste. Season with salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly to create crumble. Use as needed and store leftovers in an airtight container.

Roasted Oysters with Herb Butter and Anchovy Crumble

Ingredients

12 oysters, opened and cleaned

herb butter, cubed (see recipe above)

anchovy crumble (see recipe above)

Directions

Preheat grill or oven. If using oven, set temperature to 400° F. Place opened and cleaned oysters on baking sheet or grill-safe tray. Top each oyster with cube of herb butter. Sprinkle anchovy crumble generously over butter. Place oysters on stovetop to heat tray if you desire, then transfer to grill or oven. Grill 4–5 minutes or bake in oven 8–10 minutes, until herb butter has melted, and breadcrumbs are golden brown. Serve immediately after cooking.

Shrimp Toast with Spicy Butter and Sourdough

Ingredients

½" slice sourdough bread

½ tsp oil

1 garlic clove, smashed and sliced

¼ red bell pepper, julienned

¼ white onion, julienned

¼ medium-sized carrot, julienned

5 large shrimp ('U10' - 10 or fewer shrimp per lb)

⅓ cup chicken stock

2 tbsp spicy butter, or more to taste (see recipe above)

salt and pepper, to taste

1 radish, sliced (for garnish)

1 green onion, sliced (for garnish)

Directions

Toast sourdough in toaster or oven until lightly browned. Heat pan on medium-high, add oil. Add garlic, red bell pepper, onion, and carrot to pan; cook for 1 minute. Add shrimp to pan and sauté until vegetables start to soften. Add chicken stock and spicy butter, swirling pan to emulsify sauce. Season with salt and pepper, continuing to cook until shrimp are pink and fully cooked. Place toasted sourdough on plate, top with shrimp and vegetables, and pour sauce over everything. Garnish with radish and green onions before serving.

