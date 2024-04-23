Recipe: Swordfish Schnitzel

Our 'idea for dinner' for you is some simple Swordfish, but Schnitzel. We'll show you how to prep it and cook it, and make a fabulous fresh herb sauce to serve it with. This recipe was shared by Chef James Renew. Click here for a link to his Gastropub The Little Lamb in Clearwater. Click here for a link to Estuary, his restaurant in New Port Richey.

Herb Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Ingredients

juice of 1 lemon

½ tbsp sugar

½ cup oil

salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup parsley

⅛ red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup arugula

fresh chives, chopped, to taste

4 green apples, sliced

Directions

Whisk all lemon juice, sugar, oil, salt and pepper together until combined. Mix parsley, red onion, arugula and chives with sliced apple. Toss with vinaigrette.

Swordfish Schnitzel with Herb Sauce

Ingredients

200 g plain Greek yogurt

75 g buttermilk

1 garlic clove

1 cup fresh parsley, picked

¼ cup fresh mint

¼ cup green onion, chopped

⅛ cup fresh chives, chopped

salt and pepper, to taste

1 swordfish steak, 12-14 oz, cut into 2 steaks then butterflied

2 eggs

½ cup milk

1½ cups flour, seasoned with 1 tsp salt and ¼ tsp pepper

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup oil for frying

salt and pepper, for seasoning

lemon juice, for garnish

lemon cheek, for garnish

Directions

Start by making sauce: combine Greek yogurt, buttermilk, garlic clove, parsley, mint, green onion, and chive in food processor. Process until well mixed. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. Create an egg wash by cracking eggs into bowl and whisking with milk. Season flour with salt and pepper in separate dish. Place panko breadcrumbs in another dish. Dip butterflied swordfish steaks first into seasoned flour, then into egg wash, and finally into panko breadcrumbs, pressing gently to coat. Heat large pan over medium heat. Add oil and heat to 350° F. Shallow fry swordfish in pan for 3–4 minutes, then flip and cook for another 4 minutes. Take care not to overcook fish. Remove swordfish from pan and place on paper towel to drain. Season with salt and pepper, and squeeze a little lemon juice on top. Pour prepared sauce over swordfish. Add dressed salad (see above recipe) to plate and garnish with a lemon cheek.

