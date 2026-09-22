Sensational Seasonal Schnitzel Feast
Welcome fall flavors into your kitchen with an affordable, elevated Pork Schnitzel dish brought to us by Chef Mitch Rosenbaum of Hamlet's Eatery. This sensational seasonal meal features a crispy breaded pork tenderloin served over creamy cheddar smashed potatoes, all perfectly balanced by a sweet and savory homemade apple bacon jam. It is the ultimate cozy dinner to treat yourself or feed a hungry family without breaking your budget.
Connect with us:
- E-mail us your pictures and recipe requests: DinnerDeeAs@fox.com
- Follow us on Instagram: @DinnerDeeAs and Facebook: facebook.com/DinnerDeeAs
- Watch episodes any time, anywhere on YouTube: youtube.com/@DinnerDeeAs or Fox Local: foxlocal.com
Watch Dinner DeeAs:
- Every weekday at 1p on FOX 13 Tampa Bay
- Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando
Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Pork Schnitzel
Ingredients
- 2 lb pork tenderloin
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp coarse black pepper
- ½ tsp Old Bay seasoning
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup milk
- 1 cup plain bread crumbs
- 2 tbsp corn, sunflower or canola oil
- 2 tbsp butter
Directions
- Trim silver skin from pork tenderloin and slice lengthwise approximately ½ inch thick.
- Gently pound cutlets to ¼ inch thickness.
- Season all purpose flour with kosher salt, coarse black pepper, and Old Bay seasoning.
- Whisk eggs and milk together in separate bowl.
- Dredge pork in seasoned flour, dip in egg and milk mixture, and coat in plain bread crumbs.
- Heat corn, sunflower or canola oil and butter in pan.
- Fry pork until crisp and golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes per side.
- Serve over smashed potatoes and top with apple bacon jam.
Apple Bacon Jam
Ingredients
- 3 strips bacon, cut in 1" pieces
- 1 sweet onion, thin sliced
- 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut in eighths
- salt to taste
- pepper to taste
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup apple cider
- zest and juice 1 lemon
- Dijon or spicy brown mustard
- 1 tbsp butter
Directions
- Brown bacon in sauté pan with sweet onion and Granny Smith apples.
- Season with salt and pepper and sauté over medium heat until lightly brown.
- Add brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, apple cider, lemon zest, lemon juice, and dijon mustard.
- Reduce until thickened to jam-like consistency.
- Add butter and stir to smooth consistency.
Sharp Cheddar Smashed Potatoes
Ingredients
- 2 cups large dice creamer potatoes
- water to cover
- salt to taste
- ½ cup milk
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
- Boil creamer potatoes in salted water until tender, then drain.
- Add warm milk and butter to potatoes and smash.
- Season with salt to taste and slowly fold in shredded sharp cheddar cheese.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.