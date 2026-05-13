Social Media Recipes: Are They Worth The Hype?

Get ready to put your feed to the test as we dive into three of the most viral dinner sensations taking over social media. FOX 13 social media expert Emari Craft joins us to help cook up a deconstructed Sushi Bake, a clever "Meat Sheet" Doner Kebab, and a Crunchy Pasta Caesar Salad to see if these trends are dinner wins or internet fails.

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Sushi Bake

This recipe was inspired by a version shared on TikTok by Reachel White.

Ingredients

2 ½ cup sushi rice (cooked)

1 cap rice vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

1 pack dried seaweed

1 packet imitation crab meat

4 salmon fillets (seasoned, air fried, and shredded)

½ cup kewpie mayo

6 oz cream cheese (softened)

¼ cup sriracha

2 tbsp spicy mayo

eel sauce

sesame seeds

green onions

Directions

Take cooked sushi rice, add rice vinegar and sugar, and mix. Press rice down in base of oven-safe dish. Top rice with crumbled seaweed. Chop crab meat finely. In bowl, mix shredded salmon with crab meat. Add kewpie mayo, cream cheese, sriracha, and spicy mayo; mix well. Layer fish mixture on top of seaweed. Bake at 350° F for 20 minutes, then broil 5 minutes. Top with spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and green onions. Serve on seaweed sheets.

Homemade Gyro

This recipe was inspired by a version shared on Instagram by Rachaell Rampini.

Ingredients

1 lb ground lamb, beef, or 50/50 mix

1 small onion (grated and squeezed dry)

3 garlic cloves (minced)

2 tbsp plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp cayenne pepper

pita bread

red cabbage (sliced and tossed with lemon and salt)

1 lemon

tomatoes (sliced)

pickled red onions

3 tbsp plain Greek yogurt (for sauce)

1 tbsp mayo

1 garlic clove (grated)

dried mint

Directions

Combine meat, grated onion, garlic, 2 tbsp Greek yogurt, olive oil, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika, oregano, and cayenne in bowl. Mix and knead aggressively with hands for 2–3 minutes until meat becomes sticky. Divide meat into balls and place one ball between two large sheets of parchment paper. Use rolling pin to flatten until paper-thin and almost translucent. Peel off top sheet and use bottom parchment to help roll meat into tight, thin cylinder. Place rolls, still in parchment, on baking tray. Bake at 400° F for 20–25 minutes. Let rolls rest for 5–10 minutes. Unroll paper and slice meat into thin strips. For garlic sauce, whisk 3 tbsp Greek yogurt, mayo, grated garlic, squeeze of lemon, and dried mint. Place meat into pitas topped with garlic sauce, cabbage, tomatoes, and red onions.

Crispy Pasta Caesar Salad

This recipe was inspired by a version shared on Instagram by ‘Diana UGC Creator’.

Ingredients

½ lb short pasta (cooked and patted dry)

2 tbsp olive oil

½ cup Parmesan cheese (grated)

1 tsp garlic powder

salt

black pepper

1 head romaine lettuce (chopped)

2 chicken breasts (grilled and sliced)

½ cup Greek yogurt or mayo

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves (minced)

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

shaved Parmesan cheese (for topping)

Directions

Toss cooked, dried pasta in bowl with olive oil, grated Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Place in air fryer at 400° F for 10–15 minutes, shaking occasionally until deep golden brown. Let pasta cool completely. Whisk together yogurt or mayo, mustard, minced garlic, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce to make dressing. In large bowl, combine chopped lettuce and chicken with dressing. Add crunchy pasta and top with shaved Parmesan cheese.

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