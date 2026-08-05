Chef Jason Vasilakos from Dunedin's The Flyin' Bulldog answers a viewer request for authentic Springfield-style cashew chicken. Chef Jason demonstrates the secret to achieving ultimate crunch through a seasoned double-dredge and double-fry technique before smothering the chicken in a rich, savory Asian-style gravy. Served over steaming rice and topped with roasted cashews and fresh green onions, this regional Missouri favorite is guaranteed to elevate your weeknight dinner menu.

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Crispy Deep-Fried Chicken Tenders

Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp garlic powder

½ tsp cayenne (optional)

1 tsp white pepper

1 tbsp seasoned salt

3 eggs

3 cups whole milk

2 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

oil for frying

Directions

Mix all-purpose flour, garlic powder, cayenne, white pepper, and seasoned salt in bowl. Whisk eggs and whole milk together in separate bowl. Coat chicken breast pieces in flour mixture, dunk in egg mixture, then coat in flour mixture again. Let chicken rest 10–15 minutes to allow flour to absorb. Heat oil in Dutch oven to 350° F. Gently drop chicken into hot oil in batches and fry 2–3 minutes. Remove chicken from oil and let rest 3–4 minutes. Drop chicken back into hot oil for second fry, cooking another 2–3 minutes until extra crisp and fully cooked.

Springfield-Style Cashew Sauce

Ingredients

¼ cup cornstarch

¼ cup cold water

3 ½ cups chicken broth

2 tbsp oyster sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

½ tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

⅛ tsp sesame oil

pinch of ginger

Directions

Mix cornstarch and cold water in small bowl to form cornstarch slurry. In pot, combine chicken broth, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, salt, sesame oil, and ginger. Bring mixture to simmer over medium heat, taking care not to burn sugar. Whisk in cornstarch slurry and cook 2–3 minutes until sauce lightly thickens into gravy.

Plated Springfield-Style Cashew Chicken

Ingredients

steamed white rice

crispy deep-fried chicken tenders

savory Springfield-Style Cashew Sauce

½–1 cup roasted cashews

½ cup chopped green onions

Directions

Create well of steamed white rice on plate or in bowl. Toss crispy deep-fried chicken tenders in sauce until coated and place in center of rice. Pour additional savory sauce over chicken and around plate. Garnish with roasted cashews and chopped green onions.

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