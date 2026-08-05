Springfield-Style Cashew Chicken
Chef Jason Vasilakos from Dunedin's The Flyin' Bulldog answers a viewer request for authentic Springfield-style cashew chicken. Chef Jason demonstrates the secret to achieving ultimate crunch through a seasoned double-dredge and double-fry technique before smothering the chicken in a rich, savory Asian-style gravy. Served over steaming rice and topped with roasted cashews and fresh green onions, this regional Missouri favorite is guaranteed to elevate your weeknight dinner menu.
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Crispy Deep-Fried Chicken Tenders
Ingredients
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp cayenne (optional)
- 1 tsp white pepper
- 1 tbsp seasoned salt
- 3 eggs
- 3 cups whole milk
- 2 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
- oil for frying
Directions
- Mix all-purpose flour, garlic powder, cayenne, white pepper, and seasoned salt in bowl.
- Whisk eggs and whole milk together in separate bowl.
- Coat chicken breast pieces in flour mixture, dunk in egg mixture, then coat in flour mixture again.
- Let chicken rest 10–15 minutes to allow flour to absorb.
- Heat oil in Dutch oven to 350° F.
- Gently drop chicken into hot oil in batches and fry 2–3 minutes.
- Remove chicken from oil and let rest 3–4 minutes.
- Drop chicken back into hot oil for second fry, cooking another 2–3 minutes until extra crisp and fully cooked.
Springfield-Style Cashew Sauce
Ingredients
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- ¼ cup cold water
- 3 ½ cups chicken broth
- 2 tbsp oyster sauce
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ½ tsp sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- ⅛ tsp sesame oil
- pinch of ginger
Directions
- Mix cornstarch and cold water in small bowl to form cornstarch slurry.
- In pot, combine chicken broth, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, salt, sesame oil, and ginger.
- Bring mixture to simmer over medium heat, taking care not to burn sugar.
- Whisk in cornstarch slurry and cook 2–3 minutes until sauce lightly thickens into gravy.
Plated Springfield-Style Cashew Chicken
Ingredients
- steamed white rice
- crispy deep-fried chicken tenders
- savory Springfield-Style Cashew Sauce
- ½–1 cup roasted cashews
- ½ cup chopped green onions
Directions
- Create well of steamed white rice on plate or in bowl.
- Toss crispy deep-fried chicken tenders in sauce until coated and place in center of rice.
- Pour additional savory sauce over chicken and around plate.
- Garnish with roasted cashews and chopped green onions.
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