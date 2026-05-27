Takeout Week: Hoisin Chicken & Chow Mein

Ditch your delivery app and recreate your favorite Chinese takeout right at home with these ultimate "fakeaway" dishes. Chef Nana Darkwah from Ocean Hai is sharing his secrets for perfectly seared Hoisin Chicken Thighs and authentic Chow Mein Noodles. It is a savory, mouth-watering feast to satisfy your cravings in less time than it takes to order!

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Put chicken in oven and cook for 8-10 minutes until ready to serve.

Add chicken and sear until golden brown.

Heat sauce pan on medium heat and add olive oil.

Cover and place in refrigerator to marinade for 1-2 hours (overnight for best results).

Pour olive oil, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, lemon juice, scallion, and fresh garlic over chicken thighs in bowl and mix well.

Bring water to boil and add salt. Break down ramen noodles before putting in water.

Cook noodles for less than 1 minute. Strain noodles and oil them to prevent sticking together. Place them on sheet pan to cool.

In separate pot, bring water to boil. Put baby carrots in boiling water and cook for one to two minutes.

Put carrots on sheet pan to cool and place in refrigerator for about 1 minute.

Chop garlic, shallots, ginger, scallions, and baby carrots.

Mix half of sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, gf hoisin sauce, and garlic chili together to create chow mein sauce.

In sauce pan with medium heat, put in remaining sesame oil.

Add garlic, ginger, and shallots and sauté until caramelized.

Add baby carrots and cabbage blend and sauté together.

Add ramen noodles and sauté for couple of seconds.

Add chow mein sauce and sauté all together.

Add salt and pepper as needed.