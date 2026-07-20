Ube Waffles And Crispy Japanese Fried Chicken

Elevate your brunch game with a vibrant, East-meets-West twist on a classic favorite featuring Ube Waffles and ‘Karaage’ Fried Chicken! Chef Mike Morales from Sunda New Asian in Tampa joins us in the kitchen to share his incredible recipe that pairs crispy Japanese-style fried chicken with sweet, nutty, purple Filipino yam-infused waffles, ube butter, and a spicy honey drizzle. It is a nostalgic yet totally surprising culinary masterpiece that will thoroughly wow your family and friends.

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Ube Glaze

Ingredients

2 lb powdered sugar

½ cup milk

1 tsp ube extract

Directions

Combine powdered sugar and milk in mixing bowl. Whisk until incorporated. Slowly add ube extract and mix until desired color and consistency are reached.

Ube Butter

Ingredients

1 lb room temperature butter

2 tsp salt

¼ cup sugar

2 tsp ube extract

Directions

Whip room temperature butter in mixer until smooth. Add salt and sugar, mixing well. Drop in ube extract until desired color is reached. Place into ziplock bag and cut corner, or into piping bag with star tip. Pipe into butter pats. Place in freezer until ready to use.

Spiced Honey

Ingredients

2 cups honey

1 tsp sriracha

2 tsp gochugaru

Directions

Stir together honey, sriracha, and gochugaru.

Karaage Fried Chicken

Ingredients

5 lb karaage flour

½ cup cajun seasoning

16 cups water

10 pieces chicken thighs

4 cups all-purpose flour

pinch salt

pinch pepper

pinch matcha green tea

Directions

In bowl, add karaage flour, cajun seasoning, and water. Mix until pancake batter consistency is reached. Dredge chicken thighs in all-purpose flour and shake off excess. Dip dredged chicken into batter. Fry in oil at 350° F until internal temperature reaches 160° F. Remove from oil and season with salt and pepper. Dust with matcha green tea powder before serving.

Ube Waffles

Ingredients

2 cups flour

4 tbsp sugar

4 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 eggs

½ cup milk

6 tbsp melted butter

1 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp ube extract

cooking spray

fruit (papaya, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, pineapple)

Directions

Turn waffle maker on medium-high setting. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in bowl. In another bowl, mix eggs, milk, melted butter, and vanilla. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix. Finish by folding in ube extract. Spray waffle maker with cooking spray. Ladle 8 oz waffle batter into waffle maker and cook until done and crispy on outside. Garnish with desired fruit.

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