10th annual Achieva Box Car Rally is this weekend

The Box Car Rally in downtown Clearwater is ready to roll this weekend.

The 10th annual Achieva Box Car Rally will happen on the hill at Cleveland Street and Osceola Avenue. The Box Car Rally attracts thousands of spectators to watch about 300 races throughout the day.

Racers ages 7 and up race in box cars made out of everything from surfboards to filing cabinets. The whole thing is a fundraiser to provide grants to Pinellas County classrooms.

This free, family-friendly event kicks off Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

