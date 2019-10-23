Recipe: Tom Kha Soup

article

Let’s raise a spoonful of Tom Kha soup, a Thai spicy and soup coconut soup that is worth indulging -- no matter the weather.

We may not have cooler temperatures, but in Florida, you can’t wait for that type of thing. So, Vanessa created this Tom Kha soup recipe. She’s obsessed with it, and you might be too.

Her recipe is below; watch the video above for tips from Vanessa -- and, of course, the taste test.

INGREDIENTS:

Light olive oil

2 tbsp. fresh ginger paste

2 tsp. red curry paste

4 cups chicken broth

3 tbsp. fish sauce

2 tbsp. brown sugar

3 13.5-ounce cans coconut milk

1 stalk lemongrass

1 pound shiitake mushrooms, sliced

1/2 red onion, sliced thinly

2 lbs. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails off

3/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Rice, to serve soup over

INSTRUCTIONS: