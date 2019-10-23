Recipe: Tom Kha Soup
TAMPA, Fla. - Let’s raise a spoonful of Tom Kha soup, a Thai spicy and soup coconut soup that is worth indulging -- no matter the weather.
We may not have cooler temperatures, but in Florida, you can’t wait for that type of thing. So, Vanessa created this Tom Kha soup recipe. She’s obsessed with it, and you might be too.
Her recipe is below; watch the video above for tips from Vanessa -- and, of course, the taste test.
INGREDIENTS:
Light olive oil
2 tbsp. fresh ginger paste
2 tsp. red curry paste
4 cups chicken broth
3 tbsp. fish sauce
2 tbsp. brown sugar
3 13.5-ounce cans coconut milk
1 stalk lemongrass
1 pound shiitake mushrooms, sliced
1/2 red onion, sliced thinly
2 lbs. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails off
3/4 cup fresh lime juice
1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
Rice, to serve soup over
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a large pot on medium heat, saute the ginger paste, lemongrass, and curry paste in a little light olive oil.
- Once the spices are heated, stir in chicken broth, fish sauce, and brown sugar and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Add the coconut milk, red onions, and mushrooms. Cook until the mushrooms are soft.
- Mix in the shrimp and cook for about 5 minutes, or until the shrimp curl up into c-shapes and are no longer translucent.
- Finish with the lime juice, fresh basil, and salt and pepper.
- Serve over rice.