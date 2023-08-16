Get some 'big energy' from Beyoncé inspired breakfast at Tampa café

article

The Attic Cafe in Downtown Tampa is known for their specialty lattes, but this week they’re making them special for Beyoncé.

"Everybody loves Beyoncé!" said executive Chef and General Manager Rosa Chaparro. "Once the girls found out that Beyoncé was in town we got working on her favorite tastebuds, one of them was the butter pecan, she likes that, and she also likes the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup."

The Attic Cafe team dreamed up the perfect pairings for a breakfast fit for ‘Queen Bey.’

"We have the Beyhive, which is a butter pecan honey comb latte it's topped with whipped cream drizzled with honey and a honey stirrer," Chef Rosa explained. "And the second is the Upgrade You. It’s a vanilla latte, black and silver sprinkles with a disco ball topper."

Chef Rosa is also serving up a thick stack of Reese’s Peanut Butter pancakes, named the "Thique Cakes" after the single from the Renaissance album.

"Thique" pancakes will be available through the weekend.

"Like to use a lot of butter in my pancakes that's why I make them thick," explained Chef Rosa, "I don't know how to make small pancakes!"

Get them while they’re hot, Wednesday through Sunday at The Attic Cafe on 500 E Kennedy Blvd.