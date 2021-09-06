Senate’s $3.5T budget: What you need to know

House and Senate Democrats hope to pass a $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade budget this fall made up of federal resources, aiming historic sums at family support, health and education programs and an aggressive drive to heal the climate.

Many of its proposals would be financed by raising taxes on the wealthy and large corporations while sparing people earning under $400,000 annually, an oft-repeated Biden pledge and liberal goal. The $3.5 trillion budget is at the heart of Biden’s "Build Back Better" vision for helping families and combating climate change.

Here’s the current breakdown of the budget framework’s main elements:

$135 billion to the Agriculture Committee

Agriculture conservation, drought, and forestry programs to help reduce carbon emissions and prevent wildfires

Rural development and rural co-op clean energy investments

Agricultural climate research and research infrastructure

Civilian Climate Corps funding

Child nutrition

Debt relief

$332 billion to the Banking Committee

Creation and preservation of affordable housing by making historic investments in programs like the Housing Trust Fund, HOME, the Capital Magnet Fund, and rural housing

Improve housing affordability and equity by providing down payment assistance, rental assistance, and other homeownership initiatives

Community investment, development and revitalization through initiatives like

Community Land Trusts, investments in CDBG, zoning, land use, and transit improvements and creating healthy and sustainable housing

Public Housing Capital Investments and Sustainability

$83 billion to the Commerce Committee

Investments in technology, transportation, and more

Research, manufacturing, and economic development

Coastal resiliency, healthy oceans investments, including the National Oceans and

Coastal Security Fund

National Science Foundation research and technology directorate

$198 billion to the Energy Committee

Clean Electricity Payment Program

Consumer rebates to weatherize and electrify homes

Financing for domestic manufacturing of clean energy and auto supply chain technologies

Federal procurement of energy-efficient materials

Climate research

Research infrastructure for DOE National Labs

Hard Rock mining

Department of Interior programs

$67 billion to the Environment and Public Works Committee

Clean Energy Technology Accelerator that would fund low-income solar and other climate-friendly technologies

Environmental justice investments in clean water affordability and access, healthy ports and climate equity

EPA climate and research programs

Federal investments in energy-efficient buildings and green materials

Appalachian Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration economic development and transition programs

Investments in clean vehicles

Methane polluter fee to reduce carbon emissions

$726 billion to the committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions

Universal Pre-K for 3 and 4-year olds

Child care for working families

Tuition-free community college

Investments in HBCUs, MSIs, HSIs, TCUs, and ANNHIs

Increase the maximum Pell grant award

School infrastructure, student success grants, and educator investments

Investments in primary care, including Community Health Centers, the National Health

Service Corps, the Nurse Corps, and Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical

Education

Health equity (maternal, behavioral, and racial equity health investments)

Pandemic preparedness

Workforce development and job training

Labor enforcement and penalties

Civilian Climate Corps funding

Research infrastructure, including for HBCUs, MSIs, HSIs, TCUs, and ANNHIs

$37 billion to the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

Electrifying the federal vehicle fleet (USPS and Non-USPS)

Electrifying and rehabilitating federal buildings

Improving our cybersecurity infrastructure

Border management investments

Federal investments in green materials procurement

Resilience

$107 billion to the Judiciary Committee

Lawful permanent status for qualified immigrants

Investments in smart and effective border security measures

Community Violence Intervention Initiative

$20.5 billion to Indian Affairs Committee

Native health programs and facilities

Native education programs and facilities

Native American housing programs

Native energy programs

Native resilience and climate programs

BIA programs and facilities

Native language programs

Native Civilian Climate Corps

$25 billion to Small Business Committee

Small business access to credit, investment, and markets

$18 billion to Veterans Affairs Committee

Upgrades to VA facilities

