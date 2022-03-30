1 arrested, another still wanted for attack outside school in Holmes Beach

Police in Holmes Beach are a step closer to getting justice for a disabled man who was attacked by a group of young people while walking with his service dog and 10-year-old niece near Anna Maria Elementary School last week.

The police department released photos of 40-year-old Evan Purcell after the beating, along with a plea for information about the suspects. This week, Holmes Beach PD announced the arrest of a 17-year-old from Ellenton, who is considered a juvenile in this case. He has been charged with aggravated battery.

Photo of Evan Purcell after being attacked outside Anna Maria Elementary

Police say they're still looking for an unnamed teen, as well as 18-year-old Cameron Leron Evans of Sarasota, who also faces aggravated battery charges.

Evans was described as a black male, 6’0" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Holmes Beach police said Evans is to be considered dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Holmes Beach PD detective Fleischer at fleischerj@holmesbeach.org or call 941-708-5800 ext. 270. Anyone with a tip who wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000 (for information that leads to an arrest) should call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Meanwhile, Purcell is recovering from severe injuries he suffered during the attack.

He was taking his niece on a walk and to get ice cream when – according to police – he spotted some teens possibly vandalizing an area outside of Anna Maria Elementary School.

Police say the teens started walking toward Purcell, who pulled out his pocketknife to try and scare them off. Instead, they beat Purcell until he was unconscious.

"Nothing can speak to how horrific this is," said Holmes Beach police chief William Tokajer. "We know they were drinking. We were able to obtain some of the bottles and cans they left behind. We will be able to get some of the DNA and fingerprints left behind from that. They were coming here for nefarious intent."

Police said the teens took off in a White Kia Sportage. It's unclear if that vehicle has been located.

Purcell was rushed to the hospital with a fractured nose and eye sockets, and multiple lacerations on his face. His family said he was previously injured in a motorcycle accident and was disabled.