1 arrested following deadly shooting at North Port apartment complex

A North Port man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed another man at the Grande Court Apartments Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the apartment complex around 9 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

According to officers, 43-year-old Dylan James Baker suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say two men were with Baker when he was shot and the trio knew each other.

After interviewing the parties involved, officers arrested 51-year-old Modero Cruz Saturday evening and charged him with Baker’s murder.



