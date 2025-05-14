1 critically hurt after van crashes into building, fire officials say
PALMETTO, Fla. - A van crashed into a building in Palmetto on Tuesday, leaving one person critically hurt, according to fire officials.
What we know:
The North River Fire District says the crash happened along 8th Ave.
Courtesy: North River Fire District.
Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.
What we don't know:
No further details on the person who was injured or what may have caused the crash have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the North River Fire District.
