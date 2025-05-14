1 critically hurt after van crashes into building, fire officials say

The Brief One person was critically hurt after a van crashed into a building on Tuesday, according to the North River Fire District. It happened along 8th Ave. in Palmetto. Few details have been released.



A van crashed into a building in Palmetto on Tuesday, leaving one person critically hurt, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The North River Fire District says the crash happened along 8th Ave.

Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

What we don't know:

No further details on the person who was injured or what may have caused the crash have been released.

