Expand / Collapse search

1 critically hurt after van crashes into building, fire officials say

By
Published  May 14, 2025 7:23am EDT
Manatee County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • One person was critically hurt after a van crashed into a building on Tuesday, according to the North River Fire District.
    • It happened along 8th Ave. in Palmetto.
    • Few details have been released.

PALMETTO, Fla. - A van crashed into a building in Palmetto on Tuesday, leaving one person critically hurt, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The North River Fire District says the crash happened along 8th Ave.

Image 1 of 5

Courtesy: North River Fire District.

Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

What we don't know:

No further details on the person who was injured or what may have caused the crash have been released.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the North River Fire District.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Manatee County