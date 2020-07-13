1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at 'large party' in Tampa neighborhood, police say

Tampa police detectives are investigating the events that led up to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred just after midnight, and officers responded to the area of North 23rd Street and East Lake Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired during a "large party."

Officers found 28-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound and began rendering first aid, they said. However, they said the victim died at the scene.

A second victim, a 34-year-old man, was found near North 22nd Street and East 29th Avenue. Police said he is expected to be OK.

Investigators said the shooting doesn't appear to be a random act. They said despite the large amount of people in the area when the shooting occurred, there is limited information being provided to detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-8477.

