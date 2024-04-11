1 dead, 2 injured after car catches on fire in Tampa crash: Police

A man was killed, and two women were taken to the hospital after a car burst into flames in a crash in Tampa early Thursday morning, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 4 a.m. on Thursday and found a dead man. The vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Two women involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital, and one of them sustained serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and N. 40th St. and River Hills Dr. is closed because of the incident.