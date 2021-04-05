1 dead, 2 injured in deadly South St. Pete shooting

article

St. Pete police said they are investigating a deadly triple shooting that occurred during the overnight hours.

The shooting occurred in the Wildwood Park area in South St. Pete. Police said three people were taken to local hospitals.

One woman has since passed away, and another is in critical condition as of Monday morning. Police said a third victim is expected to recover.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Police have not released information on a suspect's identity or possible suspect's description.

Last week, a 21-year-old mother was shot in killed while in a car with her two children. Demonstrators gathered after in south St. Pete and the names of 12 homicide victims in 2021 within the city were read.