1 dead after altercation between current and former Take 5 Oil Change employees, deputies say

One person is dead following a stabbing at Take 5 Oil Change in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the business located at 4145 53 Ave. E. shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday due to a disturbance between a former employee and a current employee.

When they arrived, deputies say they found one of the involved parties dead from a stab wound to the chest. Witnesses on scene say they saw the former employee with a gun and the two got into a fight shortly after.

The stabbing is under investigation. This is a developing story. FOX 13’s Kimberly Kuizon is at the scene and more details will be provided as they become available.

