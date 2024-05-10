Woman charged with child neglect after 11-year-old injured in St. Pete crash without seatbelt

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

The driver of a minivan has been charged in a St. Pete crash that left an 11-year-old girl in critical condition for failing to secure her in a seatbelt.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, Shavaria Brown, 25, was driving a Honda Odyssey on April 15 when it was struck by a car bolting from police and running a red light.

Police had previously said they had been trying to pull over Ajaye Morrer when he took off on 1st Avenue South and crashed into the Honda minivan, seriously injuring an 11-year-old girl in the minivan.

The girl is no longer in critical condition, police said, but remains at the hospital.

Brown has been arrested and charged in connection to the crash with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and child neglect, as police say the 11-year-old wasn't secured with a seatbelt. She was also charged with allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her motor vehicle.