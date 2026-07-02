1 dead after being pulled from burning Zephyrhills home
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Pasco firefighters are investigating a deadly fire that sparked in a Zephyrhills neighborhood Thursday evening.
Zephyrhills neighborhood response
What we know:
Pasco County Fire Rescue crews responded to a home in the 5000 block of 23rd Street in the Zephyr Heights neighborhood after reports of the fire. Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.
Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters were told a person was still inside the home. Officials said they immediately went in and got the person out of the burning home.
The person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but was later pronounced dead, according to PCFR.
Pasco County investigation
What we don't know:
Investigators are now trying to determine what caused the fire. Officials have not released the identity of the person who died from their injuries.
Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Pasco County Fire Rescue, who released details about the emergency response and confirmed the death of the resident.