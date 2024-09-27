1 dead after freeway sign falls on car during Hurricane Helene: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A man died after a freeway sign fell on top of a car on Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Officials said a Honda Odyssey, driven by a 61-year-old Gibsonton man, was headed west on I-4 just before 8 p.m. According to FHP, there was also a 44-year-old woman, 24-year-old man, and 23-year-old man, all from Gibsonton, in the vehicle.
As the driver approached 21st Street, a freeway sign fell on the car and killed the 23-year-old passenger, according to troopers.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Authorities said the other people were not injured.
