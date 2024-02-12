1 dead after mobile home fire in Lake Alfred

One person died in a mobile home fire early Monday morning, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Units with PCFR responded to a residential structure fire at 1640 Hwy. 12-92 Lot #8 in Lake Alfred at 1:51 a.m. on Monday. The first unit arrived within six minutes of being dispatched to find a trailer on Lot #8 of Lakeview RV Park fully engulfed in fire, according to PCFR.

READ: Rays head back to Port Charlotte spring training complex after multi-million dollar renovation

It was unknown at the time if anyone was inside the RV but due to the volume of the fire, crews were unable to enter the trailer.

Once the fire was put out, crews were able to conduct an interior search and confirmed someone inside died.

"Our thoughts go out to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one", said Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.